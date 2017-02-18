President Trump makes stop in Melbourne Saturday

Air Force One at Palm Bay International Airport as the President gets ready to depart for Melbourne.

Shot of the crowd at the Orlando Melbourne International Airport before the President's arrival.

- President Trump made a stop in Melbourne Saturday where he made a speech to his supporters.

Mr. Trump landed at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday night. Before he spoke, First Lady Melania Trump addressed the crowd and introduced the President.

"My husband is creating a country of great safety and prosperity." Says @FLOTUS of @realDonaldTrump #Fox35 — Kirstin Delgado (@Fox35Kirstin) February 18, 2017

Before his arrival President Trump tweeted: "Will be having many meetings this weekend at The Southern White House. Big 5:00 P.M. speech in Melbourne, Florida. A lot to talk about!"

Will be having many meetings this weekend at The Southern White House. Big 5:00 P.M. speech in Melbourne, Florida. A lot to talk about! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2017

Officials at the airport anticipated and dealt with long lines at the rally as people started arriving early to get a good spot for the event.

@POTUS at Melbourne, FL event: “We are going to be submitting, in a couple of weeks, a great healthcare system.” #FOX35 — Tom Johnson (@FOX35Tom) February 18, 2017

Mr. Trump is spending the weekend in Mar-a-Lago and making stops at Florida locations to rally.