President Trump makes stop in Melbourne Saturday

President Donald J. Trump speaking at a rally in Melbourne Saturday. 
 
President Donald J. Trump speaking at a rally in Melbourne Saturday. 

Air Force One arriving at Orlando Melbourne International Airport. 
 
Air Force One arriving at Orlando Melbourne International Airport. 

Shot of the crowd at the Orlando Melbourne International Airport before the President's arrival. 
 
Shot of the crowd at the Orlando Melbourne International Airport before the President's arrival. 

Air Force One at Palm Bay International Airport as the President gets ready to depart for Melbourne. 
 
Air Force One at Palm Bay International Airport as the President gets ready to depart for Melbourne. 

Posted:Feb 18 2017 09:43AM PST

Updated:Feb 18 2017 03:04PM PST

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - President Trump made a stop in Melbourne Saturday where he made a speech to his supporters.

Mr. Trump landed at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday night.  Before he spoke, First Lady Melania Trump addressed the crowd and introduced the President. 

Before his arrival President Trump tweeted: "Will be having many meetings this weekend at The Southern White House. Big 5:00 P.M. speech in Melbourne, Florida. A lot to talk about!"

Officials at the airport anticipated and dealt with long lines at the rally as people started arriving early to get a good spot for the event.

Mr. Trump is spending the weekend in Mar-a-Lago and making stops at Florida locations to rally.


