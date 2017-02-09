Colorado company makes wine for cats and dogs

A Denver-based company is making wine for cats and dogs.
By: Katie Tschopp

Posted:Feb 09 2017 11:05AM PST

Updated:Feb 09 2017 11:09AM PST

Have you ever wished your favorite feline or furry friend could join you for happy hour?

Well, a Denver-based company is making dreams come true with its non-alcoholic wine for cats and dogs!

Apollo Peak says on its website, "We currently strive to make a product that not only satisfies your pet's interest, but is safe and non-harmful to your special friends."

Some of the flavors include: pinot-meow, moscato and white kittendel. 

There's no alcohol in the drinks which are made from beets. The owner says beets are full of antioxidants and are non-toxic to pets. Also, they create a lovely red color for the wine.

The owner says he got the idea while hanging out with his cat, drinking wine and wishing his feline friend could have a sip as well. 

The company sells the wine on their website for about $12 a bottle.

The company recently branched out to selling in Europe and keeps an Instagram account that will make you smile.

 

 

 

