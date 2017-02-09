Colorado company makes wine for cats and dogs

Have you ever wished your favorite feline or furry friend could join you for happy hour?
Well, a Denver-based company is making dreams come true with its non-alcoholic wine for cats and dogs!
Apollo Peak says on its website, "We currently strive to make a product that not only satisfies your pet's interest, but is safe and non-harmful to your special friends."
Some of the flavors include: pinot-meow, moscato and white kittendel.
There's no alcohol in the drinks which are made from beets. The owner says beets are full of antioxidants and are non-toxic to pets. Also, they create a lovely red color for the wine.
The owner says he got the idea while hanging out with his cat, drinking wine and wishing his feline friend could have a sip as well.
The company sells the wine on their website for about $12 a bottle.
The company recently branched out to selling in Europe and keeps an Instagram account that will make you smile.
A serious beverage for a serious cat. ------------------------------------ • • • • • • #catwine #cats #catsofinstagram #cat #catstagram #catoftheday #catlovers #catsagram #kitty #kittywine #wine #wino #friday #winelover #meow #petwine #pets #petsagram #petlovers #dailyfluff #weeklyfluff #apollopeak #catbernet
