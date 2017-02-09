Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: 'Go buy Ivanka's stuff'

- White House adviser Kellyanne Conway is defending Ivanka Trump's fashion company.

Conway tells FOX News that Trump is a "successful businesswoman" and people should give the company their business.

President Donald Trump launched a Twitter attack against Nordstrom on Wednesday after the Seattle-based retailer dropped his daughter's clothing and accessory line. Trump says his daughter has been treated "so unfairly."

The tweet drew swift criticism from ethics experts.

Trump has tweeted about companies such as Boeing, Carrier and General Motors. But ethics experts say this time is different because it involves a business run by his daughter - and that raises conflict-of-interest concerns.

