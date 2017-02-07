Twitter introduces new tools to combat abuse and unsafe posts

- Twitter is launching a war on trolls with the introduction of new tools targeting abuse.



The company's CEO says it's launching new safety features to keep troublemakers from harassing or abusing other users.



Twitter will try to identify people who have been permanently suspended and block them from creating new accounts.



It's also adding a 'safe search' that will remove sensitive content, along with blocked and muted accounts, from search results.

