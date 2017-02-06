VIDEO: Pursuit crash caught on cell phone: Police officer, three others injured Home VIDEO: Pursuit crash caught on cell phone: Police officer, three others injured A police officer is injured during a pursuit for a stolen vehicle which ended in a nasty crash -- caught on cell phone video -- in Lynwood.

- A police officer is injured during a pursuit for a stolen vehicle which ended in a nasty crash -- caught on cell phone video -- in Lynwood.

The chase for a stolen Ford Mustang started in Buena Park and ended in that crash at Norton Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard around 2:00am this morning.

A police cruiser was totaled in the crash and the officer behind the wheel was injured. He was taken to a hospital with no word on his condition.

The same for the two women suspects in the stolen mustang. The crash also destroyed two other cars on the street.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.