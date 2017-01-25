Mary Tyler Moore left indelible memories Home Mary Tyler Moore left indelible memories Mary Tyler Moore, a star so famous and successful it's hard to find someone who doesn't know her name.

- As she walks along a red carpet, photographers yell, "Mary! Mary!" so she'll look at their cameras.

To many, Mary Tyler Moore was more than an actress. She broke new ground on television. For Carl Reiner, who discovered her for the "Dick Van Dyke Show" that he created, she may be remembered more for a show she created, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

It was the first show she produced out of MTM Enterprises that she and her second husband Grant Tinker formed.

Reiner said she will be known for giving women equal footing in the workplace, pointing to what he called the compassion and passion of women.

When you ask people that grew up to her show, you hear that sentiment.

“As a feminist, I appreciate that," Lisa Brenner said. "She was a really good role model to look up to.” Melissa Strass said Moore was "so inspiring and so talented."

Actress Viola Davis tweeted, "Thanks for the first real image of a woman being independent, funny & vulnerable. Thank you for changing the face of TV.”

Her television boss Ed Asner tweeted: “My heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength.”

For many, it was "The Dick Van Dyke Show" they’ll remember. There, we knew her as Laura Petrie. In later years she had a part with old pals Cloris Leachman and Betty White in TV Land's “Hot in Cleveland.”

Life wasn’t perfect though it might have seemed that way. There were three marriages. Her son Ritchie accidentally killed himself. She checked herself into the Betty Ford Clinic to battle her problems with alcohol.

But despite the negatives, there were a lot of positives. Back in 2012, Moore accepted Lifetime Achievement Honors at the Screen Actors Guild Awards saying, "I too am happy after all."

“She was a legend and an incredible actress,” fan Kelly Wecksell said.

“I loved her. She was a princess. She was funny she brought joy into everybody’s lives,” Gloria Goldstein said.

