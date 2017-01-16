Little girl stuck in chimney rescued in Clearwater

- Clearwater firefighters have rescued a little girl who became stuck in a chimney, police said Monday.

Police say the call came in just before 6 p.m.

Officials say the 8-year-old girl lives next to the vacant home on Woodlawn Street.

They say she shimmied up a pole in the back of the home to gain access to the roof then fell into the chimney.

Firefighters were on scene removing parts of the chimney to get to the girl, police said.

After pulling the girl from the chimney, officials say she only suffered a bruised knee and didn't need to be taken to the hospital.

PHOTOS COURTESY: Clearwater Fire & Rescue