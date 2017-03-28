Boy walks 4,000 miles to help cure diabetes

- An 11-year-old boy visits Atlanta with a mission to walk four thousand miles across the country. It's all because he wants to raise awareness and funds to help find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes.

Noah Barnes was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at just sixteen months old and spent a week recovering in the ICU. Now, he hopes other kids won’t have to go through the same thing.

WATCH: Hear about the march from the boy in his own words



"I hope it brings awareness and I hope we find a cure by the end of this march," says Noah. "I'm marching across America and I did this 24-mile day. Who can do that?"

Noah has been walking since the beginning of January with his father and siblings. The march started in Key West and will end in Washington state. His parents, Robert and Joanne Barnes, left their jobs to support their son full-time.

11-yr-old is on a mission to walk 4,000 miles across country to raise awareness/funds to find a cure for diabetes. @FOX5Atlanta @NoahsMarch pic.twitter.com/SBMd28XHdI — Hannah Gebresilassie (@hannahjoyGee) March 28, 2017

"Imagine getting a needle injection three to six times a day and you as a father have to administer it," says Mr. Barnes. "It tears you up."

Noah and his family met with Gov. Nathan Deal and the American Diabetes Association while in town to share their mission.

To learn more about his journey, visit noahsmarchfoundation.org.