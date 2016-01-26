Urijah wants to fly into the arms of an adoptive family [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Please call 866-921- ADOPT (2367) Wednesday's Child Urijah wants to fly into the arms of an adoptive family Urijah (2000) is an energetic and personable youth with a wide array of interests. Some of his pastimes (like being a Seattle Seahawks fan) are proclaimed by his choice in attire, while other interests are still in the exploratory stages.

So for his day in the Wednesday’s Child spotlight, Urijah turned his attention from basketball courts or football fields to the stage at The Pasadena Playhouse and the preparations for their upcoming production entitled FLY, a story inspired by the first African-American Army Air Corp fighters known as the Tuskegee Airmen “…with a focus on hope, endurance, and accomplishment”.

Urijah got a personal tour from a FLY cast member and got to see the inner workings of this innovative theatre that has helped launch shows onto Broadway. Prior to a show’s opening, there are a lot of rehearsals and preparations and even some re-writes as the director, choreographer and others work with the performers to help them be ready to give their best performances.

Similarly, Urijah has been working with others towards giving his best and being prepared for upcoming scenes in his life story. And similar to the Tuskegee Airmen, Urijah has known adversity and has built up endurance. Urijah hopes to become part of an adoptive family with caring cast-mates, and our mission is to help him accomplish this.

