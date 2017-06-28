Emmanuel hopes to surround himself in a loving home

Come with us as we spend some playtime with Emmanuel, this week’s Wednesday’s Child. Emmanuel (2011) is a gentle yet perky little boy with a fairly keen sense of his surroundings.

Born with some disabilities, Emmanuel has learned how to maneuver his way through the world without relying on full use of all the usual senses that a child counts on and builds upon. Fortunately our community partner Kid Space Museum in Pasadena was prepared to host our time with Emmanuel with a variety of aptly suited activities.

Emmanuel was born premature and with Cerebral Palsy, thus experiencing some developmental delays, seizures and visual impairments. Sitting in his wheelchair provides Emmanuel some familiar comfort, but he also likes to engage others by using his smile and/or his laugh. And when Emmanuel is really excited you will typically hear a shriek or two as he gestures with his hands.

While legally blind, Emmanuel is sensitive to and responds to sounds, scents and touch – and particularly loves cuddly plush toys. Some of his interactive experiences at Kid Space Museum found Emmanuel responding to the touch and feel of plants, the scents of herbs and flowers and the sound a rain stick made (which Emmanuel especially enjoyed).

Emmanuel is receiving services from the Regional Center but could further benefit from being a permanent part of a stable, loving and supportive home and family. To learn more about Emmanuel, tune in to Wednesday’s Child and then call 866-921-ADOPT (2367) to learn more about adopting.

For more information about adoption:

Please call 866-921- ADOPT (2367)

Check out all of the FOX 11 Wednesday's Child segments.

