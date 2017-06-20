Curtis wants to be the MVP in a forever family.

Tall for his age and naturally athletic, Curtis (2004) could become one of your family’s MVPs!

With a handsome face framed by large dimples, this young man can tug at heart strings with just one smile. Curtis likes to stay active and loves the outdoors so we headed out to Arroyo Seco Golf Course in South Pasadena, CA to join Curtis as he tried his hand at the game of golf. And we started where golf practice takes place – the driving range!

The objective of golf can sound easy enough and at first glance it may even appear to be a simpler sport, but this is far from the case. Fortunately golf pro and instructor Joe Cano was on hand to provide Curtis some expert advice on a few fundamentals such as selecting the right club (the driver), finding balance and getting a good grip – all important components to consider before taking that first swing. After some coaching, Curtis was ready to put the mechanics together and give it a shot!

Just as in life, though, getting things to go the way you want them to along a certain course often requires grounding in the basics, much practice and good follow-through. Curtis took to the coaching and tips on the range, and with the right family he’s bound to accept some of the needed guidance for him to develop and mature in the way that he should go. Curtis’ requirement for a family is simple – be there for him!

Curtis has experienced a great deal of loss and at times needs some one-on-one attention to keep him on course. Curtis has some special needs and he thrives in a structured setting and responds well to positive reinforcement.

Curtis is in need of a family that will participate with him in therapeutically contending with past issues of loss and will contribute to his future success by providing a loving and structured home environment.

To find out more about what “drives” Curtis, tune in to Wednesday’s Child…and to learn more about adoption call 1-866-921-ADOPT (2367).

For more information about adoption:

Please call 866-921- ADOPT (2367)

Check out all of the FOX 11 Wednesday's Child segments.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.