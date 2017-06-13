Anthony is ready to 'bend it like Beckham' in a forever home

Professional “footballer” Lionel Messi once said, “The day you think there is no improvements to be made is a sad one for anyone.” This week’s Wednesday’s Child, Anthony (2006) couldn’t agree more.

It was Anthony himself who suggested a soccer venue for the Wednesday’s Child taping because he wanted the opportunity to improve his skills and get better – much like his favorite player, Lionel Messi.

Anthony recently spent the afternoon with some representatives from the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) Area 11/E (www.area11e.com), kicking the ball around, picking up a few new moves, and even scoring a new jersey and soccer ball.

Starting in Fall 2017, AYSO plans to provide two dozen scholarships to foster youth, in hopes that more children will have the opportunity to step on a soccer field to learn soccer and have a fun, fair and safe experience.

Anthony is not limiting his goals to just soccer – he has other aspirations too. Anthony wants to be an astronaut when he grows up because, as he said, “who doesn’t want to go to Mars to see if there is any life there and to meet the aliens?”

Anthony is an excellent student. Not only does he get good grades, he recently ran for school class president. Although he didn’t win, Anthony liked the experience of being a leader in the school and plans to run again next year.

Anthony is a talkative, polite, outgoing youth who is ready for new experiences and opportunities. He has a great sense of humor that he displays through storytelling and has even made some funny YouTube videos about Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story.

Anthony is working on issues related to his grief and loss and has made much progress. Anthony would like a family that would allow him to receive contact from his birth father. We know that there is a family out there to help Anthony meet all of his goals.

Watch this week’s Wednesday’s Child to see more of Anthony and call us at 1-866-921-2376 (ADOPT) to learn more about adopting.

For more information about adoption:

Please call 866-921- ADOPT (2367)

