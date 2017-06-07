Mary hopes to create a kidspace in a forever home

This week’s Wednesday’s Child is Mary (2010), a delightful child with a warm smile that can melt your heart!

Mary loves stories and being read to, so we booked some time at the Storyteller Studio inside the Kidspace Children’s Museum in Pasadena for an amusing afternoon with Mary. There was story time and some therapeutic painting on the agenda, all of which Mary embraced with enthusiasm.

Mary is patient, loving, engaging and easy-going. She loves to play with other children and is very affectionate. Mary’s gleeful presence in almost any setting can attract attention. She is a smart little girl who makes the most of situations despite her limitations.

Mary was born with Cerebral Palsy. She can walk with assistance and holds on to objects for support. She also wears leg braces on both of her legs. She has some developmental delays that continue to be addressed through Regional Center Services, including occupational and physical therapy.

Mary can grab objects and play with toys. At this time, she can comprehend more than she can verbally communicate and she continues to build her vocabulary. Mary loves school and does well. With services and the right setting, Mary continues to learn and develop her skills and to make her way in the world.

Mary needs the love and support of an adoptive family that will help her reach her full potential. To learn more about Mary and how you could become the next chapter in her life’s story, catch this week’s Wednesday’s Child and then give us a call at 1-866-921-ADOPT (2367).

For more information about adoption:

Please call 866-921- ADOPT (2367)

Check out all of the FOX 11 Wednesday's Child segments.

