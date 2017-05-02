Abraham has the building blocks for a forever home Wednesday's Child Abraham has the building blocks for a forever home Abraham (2008) can be a little shy when you first meet him, but once he builds up a little trust he is likely to get to talking about one of his favorite things – LEGO building sets!

Abraham (2008) can be a little shy when you first meet him, but once he builds up a little trust he is likely to get to talking about one of his favorite things – LEGO building sets!

Needless to say that a trip to the LEGO Store at the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, CA for his Wednesday’s Child segment was right up Abraham’s alley!

Abraham teamed up with a Lego Master Builder named Trevor for a build that has been on Abraham’s wish list for a while – the Police Station that is part of the LEGO City set. And in case you haven’t guessed yet – when asked what he wants to be when he grows up, Abraham’s current answer is … a police officer.

Abraham proved to be an engaging kid who thrives with some one-on-one attention. Building things seems to come natural for Abraham, but he enjoys riding bike and skateboarding as well. Abraham also embraced the connection that was being established as Trevor patiently took Abraham under his wing during their build together.

Abraham got his “wish list” LEGO set, but we are looking to help fulfill a bigger hope – to find the forever family that is a good fit for Abraham! If you can see this neat kid being an integral piece of your family set, tune in to this week’s Wednesday’s Child and then call 1-866-921-2367.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.