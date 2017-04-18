Izaiyah plans to smile and explore in a loving family [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Izaiyah plans to smile and explore in a loving family. Wednesday's Child Izaiyah plans to smile and explore in a loving family Izaiyah (2010) is a friendly child with an engaging smile and a relaxed, easy-going disposition. His personality makes him a joy to be around and he loves making new friends.

Like many kids in foster care, Izaiyah’s opportunities to adventurously and safely explore the “world of nature” can be limited, so he doesn’t take such for granted. Needless to say, this curious and enthusiastic kid found a trip to Kidspace Children’s Museum in Pasadena to fit the bill for his Wednesday’s Child segment.

From the Madagascar hissing cockroach to “Millie” the millipede, Izaiyah absorbed lessons from the natural sciences and handled these friendly creatures with care. Being exposed to “creepy crawling” things can be scary but this kid has an open mind and once he learned about the insects’ roles in the natural world, he embraced their interactions with him.

Izaiyah would love the opportunity to engage with families interested in interacting with him and possibly becoming a permanent part of his world and providing him a safe and loving home in which to grow.

To learn more about Izaiyah and about adoption, tune in to Wednesday’s Child and then give us a call at 1-866-921-ADOPT (2367).

For more information about adoption:

Please call 866-921- ADOPT (2367)

