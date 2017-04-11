Marie hopes to display her sense of style in a permanent home.

Her beautiful long hair is one unique attribute of Marie (2005), but her strengths don’t stop there.

Marie is sweet, loving and has a strong desire for a forever family. She’s also got her own sense of style and with that in mind, we arranged for Marie as this week’s Wednesday’s Child to get a personal consultation with Zoe, owner of Zoe’s Vintique boutique in Los Angeles.

Marie initially presents as shy; however, once she gets to know you and is comfortable, she tends to become positively engaging even if she remains soft-spoken. We watched as Marie came out of her shell and hit the racks to try on some fashion as she left her comfort zone and move into her vogue zone.

Some of the pieces that make up Marie are a fondness for Vans shoes and sports such as softball, basketball and kickball, listening to music, watching YouTube videos and treasuring belongings from significant people in her life. Marie would like an adoptive family willing to honor her birth family.

As with a piece of clothing, you don’t really know how it will fit or how it will look unless you try it on. Marie is willing to step out of the familiar zone of foster care and into a place within a loving and permanent family.

To see more of Marie and learn about adopting, view Wednesday’s Child and call 1-866-921-ADOPT (2367).

For more information about adoption:

Please call 866-921- ADOPT (2367)

Check out all of the FOX 11 Wednesday's Child segments.

