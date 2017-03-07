Venice needs the light of a permanent home [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Venice needs the light of a permanent home Wednesday's Child Venice needs the light of a permanent home Venice (2013) is this week's Wednesday's Child and a precious little girl in need of a special kind of tender loving care from a devoted forever family.

Venice (2013) is this week’s Wednesday’s Child and a precious little girl in need of a special kind of tender loving care from a devoted forever family.

When we met her last month, she was appropriately dressed in red for Valentine’s Day and greeted everyone by sharing her heart-shaped Mylar balloon.

Venice was born with medical complications, including a chronic lung condition, due to her premature birth. She requires the use of a ventilator and a G-tube. Despite her medical challenges, Venice likes to move around and to give and receive hugs. Venice seems to have a fascination with books and she loves being read to. Venice can sit up by herself and hold objects, and she is starting to smile more as a reflection of finding joy in something.

There are those of you out there with big hearts for children with special needs and perhaps are wondering if you would be capable of raising a child like Venice. Venice receives supportive services through Regional Center which include occupational therapy, a physical therapeutic exercise regimen for gross motor skills, and feeding therapy that will remain with her as long as she needs them. And any family opening their heart and home to Venice would receive focused training and be provided specialized support.

Venice often likes being in a standing position. Likewise, we are rising up to find an adoptive family that will provide the kind of dedicated support Venice needs in order to bloom into her full potential. To see more of Venice, tune in to Wednesday’s Child and then call us to learn more about adoption at 1-866-921-ADOPT (2367).

