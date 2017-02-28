December is ready to enjoy a forever family year 'round

- The envelope, please. And this week’s Wednesday’s Child is …December!

Make no mistake about it, while December (1999) has some typical teenage interests such as listening to music, reading, and shopping for clothes and accessories -- she also likes to express herself through more creative outlets such as journaling, poetry and finger-painting. With all of these facets in mind, December made an outstanding addition to Doris Bergman’s 9th Annual Valentine Romance Oscar Style Lounge & Party.

Rubbing elbows with Hollywood celebs seemed natural for December, as she proved to be outgoing and vivacious with glimpses of a warm and genuine spirit. As a VIP of the event herself, December checked out pieces of jewelry from Twisted Silver, virtual reality tech-gear from Fibrum, dresses from the SINGLE line by Galina Sobolev and some couture coats from Samiah Fine Clothing. The capstone to her day was meeting stars from both the small and big screen, like Michael Campion from “Fuller House” and Kelsey Scott from “12 Years a Slave.”

December prides herself in working hard at her schooling, reporting that she is on target to graduate with her class next year. She currently wants to further her education and study social work in order to someday be a children’s social worker, noting that she has gained first-hand insight on what kind of help children in foster care need. December’s favorite time of year is, well … December …and she loves celebrating Christmas.

This college-bound kid and future social worker is very open to different family constellation and says she’s open to having a family of any ethnicity or religion as well as a single parent or LGBT-headed family, and she’s open to living in or outside of California. What December is more specific about wanting is a family that can provide unconditional love along with guidance and support as she develops into the woman she is destined to be. To see more of December soon, tune in to this week’s Wednesday’s Child.