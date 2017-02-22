Desery desires the sweet love of a forever family

This week’s Wednesday’s Child is Desery (2009), a sweet little girl in need of a forever home.

Desery’s start to life was a rough one that included oxygen deprivation which led to multiple medical challenges, some of which continue to this date. However, she is steadily growing and is in stable health. Desery has a determined spirit, but she also needs the care and support of a committed family.

Desery is diagnosed with Hypoxia and Chronic Lung Disease which require a trachea, G-tube feedings, and suction throughout the day and night. There are developmental delays and she isn’t mobile due to spastic quadriplegia. Even though her outward responses to stimuli are minimal, Desery needs permanent caregivers who will continue interacting with and giving her lots of love and affection.

We know there are families out there with big hearts for children with special needs. Training, support and a range of services are available to those special select families who have a calling to give children like Desery the permanence they deserve.

For more information about adoption:



Please call 866-921- ADOPT (2367)

Check out all of the FOX 11 Wednesday's Child segments.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.