Carlos - better known as London, is ready to be known in a loving family Wednesday's Child Carlos - better known as London, is ready to be known in a loving family With a moniker borrowed from a fashion-forward city, Carlos (2000) – who is better known as London – holds fast to dreams of making a career (and even a splash) in the fashion industry!

When considering a suitable venue to share some of London’s story via Wednesday’s Child, it didn’t take long to determine that a one-on-one with Kelly Nishimoto, designer and host of TLC Network’s “Something New, Something Borrowed” was a perfect fit for the occasion!

London’s unofficial internship day took into play all areas of the fashion industry – from conception and design all the way through to production and distribution – with an inside look at what it takes to create a successful label. Like in most fields, becoming an expert and finding success usually starts with having a good grasp of the fundamentals. With that in mind, London learned about fabrics and all the nuances of material, tried his eye at identifying patterns and tested his hand to see if it was ready to make the cut. While London demonstrated a natural talent, he also had many questions and was comforted by the supportive guidance Kelly provided.

London’s pursuit of a permanent family parallels much of the fashion process he was learning more about, such as seeking to match complementary styles and to find the right fit. London is hoping for a family that will accept him for who he is, support and nurture his passions such as fashion, and be committed to seeing things through with unconditional love. London is an engaging and warm teen who displays thoughtfulness every step of the way.

London was eager to show Kelly the artistic patterns and designs in his sketchbook and shared that he draws inspiration from things in nature that are warm and nurturing. We are looking to find a family that is also warm and nurturing and looking to weaving a new thread into the fabric of their family. To learn more about London and about adoption, catch this week’s Wednesday’s Child and then give us a call at 1-866-921-ADOPT (2367).

