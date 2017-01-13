Kenny doesn't have to look for a loving family in a galaxy far, far away [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Kenny doesn't have to look for a loving family in a galaxy far, far away. Wednesday's Child Kenny doesn't have to look for a loving family in a galaxy far, far away Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was recently released … and one Wednesday's Child kid was invited to the legendary El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, CA to view costuming, props and to learn about the storyline behind the new epic of the Star Wars franchise. Kenny (2007) already had a growing interest in Star Wars but has yet to see any of the films, so he made a fitting candidate for this closer look at this galactic world.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was recently released … and one Wednesday’s Child kid was invited to the legendary El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, CA to view costuming, props and to learn about the storyline behind the new epic of the Star Wars franchise. Kenny (2007) already had a growing interest in Star Wars but has yet to see any of the films, so he made a fitting candidate for this closer look at this galactic world.

Kenny is an energetic, just-turned-ten-year-old boy who loves to play tetherball at school and video games at home. Kenny likes to stay active and if given the opportunity, can often be found outside – be it playing soccer, riding a bike, swimming or other goings-on. Kenny also has expressed an interest in going camping and hiking. With his knowledge of Star Wars and the Force being in its early stages, it was fortunate that Kenny had some friendly Stormtroopers to guide him through the day’s adventure. And when Kenny shared that he has an interest in someday protecting and serving his community as a police officer, he found himself on the receiving end of salutes from the Stormtroopers.

The concept of adoption isn’t always an easy or comfortable one for some people, and Kenny has had his own struggles around the matter. But one thing Kenny knows is that he wants to be in a place of acceptance and stability. To Kenny, having a forever family would mean having family members who never give up on him and would provide the kind of nurturing support that would allow Kenny to feel safe, loved, and ready to take on the adventures of life’s journey.

The overarching theme for Rogue One is to “bring together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves” – and there is no greater way to improve our future than by providing love, security and support to a child.

