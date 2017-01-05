David hopes to add warmth in a forever home [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption David hopes to add warmth in a forever home. Wednesday's Child David hopes to add warmth in a forever home This was not David’s first time on Wednesday’s Child as we’ve not given up the hunt for a forever family for him – and neither has he.

There is still a CHILL in the air … and at the Queen Mary in Long Beach … so Wednesday’s Child continued our CHILL-y yet adventurous efforts in helping children in foster care find forever families.

Among a festival of lights illuminated by handmade lanterns, we took another ride – this time on an ice-tubing slide -- with David (2005) to re-visit what makes him shine. This was not David’s first time on Wednesday’s Child as we’ve not given up the hunt for a forever family for him – and neither has he.

As a little boy, David dreamed of superheroes and flying dragons. As he grew his interests evolved into vehicles that fly into space and now he currently has hopes to become an aeronautical engineer. David tells us he’s got his eyes set on college as this very articulate and bright kid filled us in on what he’s been up to …and that his desire to be part of a permanent family hasn’t changed. Although David wishes to pursue a complex career that involves the sciences, his idea of a family is simple – one that provides unconditional love and support while encouraging him towards excellence in his pursuits.

While David shared about being technically-minded and some of his intellectual quests, he was also able to let go and be a kid as he enjoyed taking a trip through Alice’s Winterland with all of its twists, turns and pleasant surprises -- including a new skateboard from Santa, a gift that fits right in with David’s current pastimes.

We hope 2017 is a good year for David and that it is the year in which he finds his permanent family. Catch up with David on this week’s Wednesday’s Child and then give us a call at 1-866-921-2367(ADOPT) to learn more about adopting.

For more information about adoption:

Please call 866-921- ADOPT (2367)

Check out all of the FOX 11 Wednesday's Child segments.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.