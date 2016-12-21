Wednesday's Child and FedEx deliver a holiday surprise Wednesday's Child Wednesday’s Child and FedEx deliver a holiday surprise Just one year ago, adoptive parent Valerie finalized her commitment in becoming Jessica's mom and both said good-bye to the foster care system.

Little did they know that – like Santa – we’ve been keeping a friendly eye on them …with a wonderful surprise in mind! For the fifth season in a row, Wednesday’s Child has teamed up with employees of FedEx to deliver an unforgettable holiday surprise to one of our finalized adoptive families!

Tune in Wednesday, December 21 and on Sunday, December 25 (Christmas night) to the FOX 11 News at 10:00PM for this heartwarming special segment.

And as always, you can call us at 866-921-ADOPT (2367) to learn more about adopting. Happy Holidays to all from FedEx and the Wednesday’s Child Team!!!

For more information about adoption:

Please call 866-921- ADOPT (2367)

Check out all of the FOX 11 Wednesday's Child segments.

