Teo displays the spirit to be a part of a permanent home

Teogenes (2011) –better known as Teo – is a child with special needs who epitomizes what it means to be resilient.

Teo has gone through much in his young life and has triumphed over many limitations stemming from a traumatic brain injury prior to his entrance into foster care. Yet Teo faces daily challenges with a bright smile. And while Teo was in need of some extra sleep the day we met him, his caregivers and social worker fondly shared with us the many dimensions that make up Teo.

Teo is a teddy bear with a fighting spirit – a spirit that shines through during the periods of progress he makes over some incredible medical odds. Teo enjoys interacting and loves to be soothed with a soft touch. With an enduring demeanor, Teo tends to only cry when he is sick.

Teo thoroughly loves school and the sounds of other children. Among the other things that he enjoys is soft music, attention from others and people in general. Being an affectionate one, Teo really enjoys cuddle-time and is easily soothed. His personality can be seen in his smile, and both will win you over.

Some of Teo’s special needs include being visually impaired, a (well-controlled) seizure disorder, Cerebral Palsy, encephalomalacia with cerebral infarction and receiving his nutrition through a G-tube. Teo receives Regional Center services, including physical and occupational therapy. We are looking for a committed and patient family to become Teo’s biggest fans, advocates, protectors and comforters.

For more information about adoption:

Please call 866-921- ADOPT (2367)

