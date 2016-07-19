Diego and Carlos 'bend it like Beckham' for a forever family Wednesday's Child Diego and Carlos 'bend it like Beckham' for a forever family Diego (2007) and Carlos (2002) are handsome and amicable brothers who share a close bond. Both boys are active and are fond of sports, particularly soccer.

Diego (2007) and Carlos (2002) are handsome and amicable brothers who share a close bond. Both boys are active and are fond of sports, particularly soccer.

For their Wednesday’s Child segment, visiting with the LA Galaxy was… well, out of this world!

Diego and Carlos watched the LA Galaxy team practice before they took to the field themselves for private soccer lessons from Galaxy defender A. J. DeLaGarza. From basic dribbling of the ball to headers and making goals, the boys received some specific soccer tips in addition to learning some physical conditioning fundamentals that promote acuity and can serve as a foundation for other endeavors.

Diego and Carlos have an 18 year-old brother who plays soccer and who does well academically and Carlos and Diego look up to and view him as a role model. This older brother wants to make sure Carlos and Diego are well cared for and would like to remain in contact with them.

Carlos is a bit shy and reserved and has some difficulty expressing his emotions; Diego, on the other hand, has a very creative imagination. Carlos also plays soccer and Diego looks up to Carlos and mimics many of his actions. Diego relates well to pretty much everyone and they both enjoy interacting with other youth and engaging in outside activities. Carlos and Diego are healthy and well- liked by peers and adults.

Wednesday’s Child is looking to make an assist in identifying a permanent family for Carlos and Diego that would be supportive of maintaining their relationship with their older brother. To learn more about Diego and Carlos, catch this week’s Wednesday’s Child.

