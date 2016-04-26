Raymond wants to star in his own graphic novel, and a family [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Raymond wants to star in his own graphic novel, and a family. Wednesday's Child Raymond wants to star in his own graphic novel, and a family This week on Wednesday's Child we are re-visiting Raymond (2000), whom we first featured back in 2013 with the Lakers. Now a teenager, Raymond remains active and likes riding bikes and is still into basketball.

This week on Wednesday’s Child we are re-visiting Raymond (2000), whom we first featured back in 2013 with the Lakers. Now a teenager, Raymond remains active and likes riding bikes and is still into basketball.

The last few years saw some chapters of possible permanency for Raymond open and close, so we wanted to take another look and see how we could help Raymond reach the sometimes elusive permanency he seeks. And in taking a closer look, we discovered another interest of Raymond’s – graphic arts and graphic novels. Raymond was more than happy to come along to Cal State LA’s School of Fine Arts to meet up with television director and writer Eric Dean Seaton, the creator and writer of the graphic novel series “Legend of the Mantamaji.”

Raymond can be a little shy at the onset so he was a little hesitant in showing us his artistic skills. But with the encouragement of Eric Dean Seaton and illustrator Brandon Palas, Raymond lent a hand at helping draw an original sketch of a Mantamaji.

The graphic novel series is about an ambitious District Attorney who discovers that he is part of a lost race of warriors and who must make peace with his past in order to discover the talents he possesses that will change the course of his future. In the same way, we are looking to find a family for Raymond that will help him make peace with his past while guiding him as he continues to discover the talents he possesses that will become some of the driving forces in his future.

Raymond is a determined young teen with a kind heart who currently has an eye on a career in the tech industry. Raymond shared with us that he would like to have a forever family that would provide unconditional love and support. Tune in to Wednesday’s Child to watch Raymond lend a hand at bringing a Mantamaji to life and then do something heroic yourself!

For more information about adoption:

Please call 866-921- ADOPT (2367)

Check out all of the FOX 11 Wednesday's Child segments.

Copyright 2016 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.