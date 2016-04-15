LOS ANGELES, CA (FOX 11) - The FOX 11 Pet Project features pets on FOX 11 News every Monday through Friday around 8:45am. If you see a pet you'd like to adopt, contact the agency mentioned in the caption of the photos in our gallery.
Keep checking is section for more wonderful animals to adopt. If you have recently adopted a pet that aired on FOX 11 News, we'd love to hear your success story, too!
Here's a list of all the pet agencies in the Greater Los Angeles area their websites below:
Animal Wellness Foundation: 310-450-7387
Animal Alliance: 310-508-6899
Best Friends Animal Society: 818-643-3989
Boxer Rescue LA: 310-862-0044
Found Animals Adopt & Shop: 310-93-FOUND
Karma Rescue: 310-512-RUFF
Ken-Mar Rescue: 323-660-3214
Kitty Bungalow Charm School For Wayward Cats: 323-730-1102
LA Dachshund Rescue: 310-948-3754
Labradors and Friends: 619-990-7455
Marley's Mutts: email adoptions@marleysmutts.com
New Leash on Life: 661-255-0097
Nika Animal Network: 805-910-0080
NKLA Pet Adoption Center: 424-208-8840
Pet Orphans Of SoCal: 818-901-0190
Pug Nation of LA: 310-327-7871
Queen's Best Stumpy Dog Rescue: (818) 570-3172
San Gabriel Valley Humane Society: 626-286-1159
South LA Animal Shelter: 888-452-7381 x142
spcaLA: 323-730-5300
Tiny Loving Canines (TLC): 805-527-SAVE
