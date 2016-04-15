The FOX 11 Pet Project

If you want to adopt 'Tequita" - Call New Leash On Life at (661) 255-0097.

If you want to adopt "Philip" - Call Pug Nation of LA at (310) 327-7871.

If you want to adopt "Smalls" - Call Best Friends Animal Society at (818) 643-3989.

If you want to adopt "Ringo" - Call Wags and Walks Rescue at (323) 332-9544.

If you want to adopt these puppies - Call St. Martins Animal Foundation at (818) 771-8750.

If you would like to adopt "J.T.", please call Found Animals Adopt & Shop at (310) 93-FOUND.

If you would like to adopt "Blondie", please call Ken-Mar Rescue at (323) 660-3214 .

If you are interested in adopting one (or both) of these kittens, please call Kitty Bungalow Charm School for Wayward Cats at (323) 730-1102.

If you are interested in adopting one (or all) of these puppies, please call St.Martins Animal Foundation at (818) 771-8750.

If you would like to adopt "Charlie", please call Animal Alliance at (310) 508-6899.

If you would like to adopt "Minnie", please call South LA Animal Shelter at (888) 452-7381 Ext# 142

If you would like to adopt "Norton", please call Best Friends Animal Society at (818) 643-3989.

If you want to adopt "Shirley" - Contact Wags and Walks Rescue L.A. at wagsandwalks.org ..

If you want to adopt "Brian" - Contact Best Friends Animal Society at (818) 643-3989.

If you want to adopt "Kona" - Contact Labradors and Friends at (310) 512-RUFF.

Max is a 2-year-old German Shepherd up for adoption at the San Gabriel Valley Humane Society. He was found as a stray, described as "calm and gentile to handle." Call (626) 286-1159 or visit sgvhumane.org for additional information.

If you want to adopt "Ernie" - Contact Best Friends Animal Society at (818) 643-3989.

If you want to adopt "Bridget" - Contact New Leash on Life at (661) 255-0097.

If you want to adopt "Hamster and Andromeda" - Contact Tiny Loving Canines at (805) 527-SAVE.

If you want to adopt "Joey" or "Itty-Bitty: - Contact Animal Alliance at (310) 508-6899

If you want to adopt "Wyland" - Contact Best Friends Animal Society at (818) 643-3989 .

If you want to adopt "Kane" - Contact New Leash on Life at (661) 255-0097.

If you want to adopt "Ocito" - Contact Pug Nation of LA at (310) 327-7871

If you want to adopt "Duffy" - Contact Wags and Walks Rescue LA at WagsandWalks.org

If you want to adopt "Tali" - Contact New Leash on Life at (661) 255-0097.

If you want to adopt "Bambi" - Contact Best Friends Animal Society at (818) 643-3989 .

If you want to adopt "Sirius" - Contact Pet Orphans of Southern California at (818) 901-0190.

If you want to adopt "Hubble" - Contact New Leash on Life at (661) 255-0097.

If you want to adopt "Amaretto" - Contact Best Friends Animal Society at (818) 643-3989 .

If you want to adopt "Kona" - Contact Labradors and Friends at (619) 990-7455.

If you want to adopt 'Willy'- Contact Friends for Pets Foundation at (818) 767-5919.

This adorable tabby cat is available for adoption through Best Friends Animal Societ. If you'd like to adopt her please call (818) 643-3989

If you want to adopt "Miss Eloise" - Contact Wags and Walks Rescue LA at WagsandWalks.org

If you want to adopt "Larry" - Contact Pug Nation of LA at (310) 327-7871

If you are interested in adopting one (or both) of these kittens, please call Kitty Bungalow Charm School for Wayward Cats at (323) 730-1102.

If you want to adopt "Max" - Contact Pug Nation of LA at (310) 327-7871

If you want to adopt "Henry" - Contact Queen's Best Stumpy Dog Rescue at (818) 570-3172.

If you are interested in adopting "Hercules" - please call Boxer Rescue at (310) 862-0044.

If you want to adopt "J.G. Wentworth" - Contact Best Friends Animal Society at (818) 643-3989 .

If you want to adopt "Dash" - Contact New Leash on Life at (661) 255-0097.

If you want to adopt "Gigi and Glory" - Contact Animal Alliance at (310) 508-6899.

If you are interested in adopting "Kyu" - please call Boxer Rescue at (310) 862-0044.

If you want to adopt "Adobe and Nomad" - Call Tiny Loving Canines at (805) 527-SAVE.

If you want to adopt "Sammy" - Contact Queen's Best Stumpy Dog Rescue at (818) 570-3172.

- The FOX 11 Pet Project features pets on FOX 11 News every Monday through Friday around 8:45am. If you see a pet you'd like to adopt, contact the agency mentioned in the caption of the photos in our gallery.



Keep checking is section for more wonderful animals to adopt. If you have recently adopted a pet that aired on FOX 11 News, we'd love to hear your success story, too!



Here's a list of all the pet agencies in the Greater Los Angeles area their websites below:

Animal Wellness Foundation: 310-450-7387

Animal Alliance: 310-508-6899

Best Friends Animal Society: 818-643-3989

Boxer Rescue LA: 310-862-0044

Found Animals Adopt & Shop: 310-93-FOUND

Karma Rescue: 310-512-RUFF

Ken-Mar Rescue: 323-660-3214

Kitty Bungalow Charm School For Wayward Cats: 323-730-1102

LA Dachshund Rescue: 310-948-3754

Labradors and Friends: 619-990-7455

Marley's Mutts: email adoptions@marleysmutts.com

New Leash on Life: 661-255-0097

Nika Animal Network: 805-910-0080

NKLA Pet Adoption Center: 424-208-8840

Pet Orphans Of SoCal: 818-901-0190

Pug Nation of LA: 310-327-7871

Queen's Best Stumpy Dog Rescue: (818) 570-3172

San Gabriel Valley Humane Society: 626-286-1159

South LA Animal Shelter: 888-452-7381 x142

spcaLA: 323-730-5300

Tiny Loving Canines (TLC): 805-527-SAVE

Wags & Walks Dog Rescue LA



