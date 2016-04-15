The FOX 11 Pet Project

Aired: Tuesday, December 20th, 2016

Segment aired: Monday, December 19th, 2016

Aired: Monday, December 19th, 2016

Segment aired: Monday, December 12th, 2016

Segment aired: Monday, December 12th, 2016

(Segment aired: Thursday, December 8th, 2016.)

Aired: Wednesday, December 7th, 2016

Aired: Tuesday, December 6th, 2016

Aired: Friday, December 2nd, 2016

Aired: Tuesday, November 29th, 2016

Aired: Tuesday, November 22nd, 2016

Aired: Tuesday,November 8th, 2016

Aired: Monday, November 7th, 2016

Aired: Monday, November 7th, 2016

Aired: Friday, November 4th, 2016

(Segment aired: Thursday, November 3rd, 2016.)

Aired: Wednesday, October 26th, 2016

Aired: Monday, October 24th, 2016

Aired: Monday, October 24th, 2016

Aired: Friday, October 21th, 2016

Aired: Wednesday, October 19th, 2016

Aired: Monday, October 10th, 2016

Aired: Tuesday, October 4th, 2016

Aired: Tuesday, September 27th, 2016

Aired: Wednesday, September 21st, 2016

Aired: Monday, September 19th, 2016

Aired: Thursday, September 15th, 2016

Aired: Thursday, September 8th, 2016

Aired: Friday,  Sept. 2, 2016  

Aired: Monday,  August 29th, 2016

Aired: Monday, August 29th, 2016.

Aired: Friday, August 26th, 2016
 

Aired: Thursday, August 25th, 2016

Aired: Wednesday, August 24th, 2016

Aired: Tuesday, August 23rd, 2016

Aired: Friday, August 19th, 2016

Aired: Tuesday, August 16th, 2016

Aired: Monday, August 15th, 2016

Aired: Monday, August 15th, 2016

Aired: Thursday, August 11th, 2016

Aired: Wednesday, August 10th, 2016

Aired: Tuesday, August 9th, 2016

Aired: Monday, August 8th, 2016

Aired: Monday, August 8th, 2016

Aired: Thursday, August 4th, 2016

Aired: Wednesday, August 3rd, 2016

Aired: Friday, July 29th, 2016

Aired: Thursday, July 28th, 2016

Aired: Wednesday, July 27th, 2016

Aired: Friday, July 22nd, 2016

Aired: Friday, July 15th, 2016

Aired: Thursday, July 14th, 2016

Aired: Wednesday, July 13th, 2016

Aired: Tuesday, July 12th, 2016

Aired: Monday, July 11th, 2016

Aired: Monday, July 11th, 2016

Aired: Friday, July 1st, 2016

Aired: Tuesday, June 28th, 2016

Aired: Monday, June 27th, 2016

Aired: Monday, June 27th, 2016

Aired: Tuesday, June 21st, 2016

Aired: Friday, June 17th, 2016.

Aired: Wednesday, June 15th, 2016

Aired: Tuesday, June 14th, 2016

Aired: Wednesday, June 8th, 2016

Aired: Friday, June 3rd, 2016

Aired: Tuesday, May 31st, 2016

Aired: Thursday, May 26th, 2016

Aired: Thursday, May 19th, 2016

Aired: Monday, May 16th, 2016

Aired: Tuesday, May 17th, 2016

Aired: Friday, May 13th, 2016

Aired: Wednesday, May 11th, 2016

Aired: Tuesday, May 10th, 2016

Aired: Monday, May 9th, 2016

Aired: Friday, May 6th, 2016

Aired: Tuesday, April 26th, 2016

Aired: Monday, April 25th, 2016

Aired: Monday, April 25th, 2016

Aired: Tuesday, April 19th, 2016

Aired: Monday, April 18th, 2016

Aired: Monday, April 18th, 2016

Aired: Tuesday, April 12th, 2016

Aired: Friday April 8th, 2016 

 

Aired: Monday, March 28th, 2016

Aired: Wednesday, March 23rd, 2016

Aired: Monday, March 21st, 2016

Aired: Monday, March 21st, 2016

Aired: Friday, March 18th, 2016

Aired: Thursday, March 17th, 2016

Aired: Wednesday, March 16th, 2016

Aired: Wednesday, March 9th, 2016

Aired: Tuesday, March 8th, 2016

If you want to adopt "Gus" - Contact Karma Rescue at (310) 512-RUFF. Aired: Tuesday, December 20th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Sammy" - Contact Queen's Best Stumpy Dog Rescue at (818) 570-3172. Segment aired: Monday, December 19th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Adobe and Nomad" - Call Tiny Loving Canines at (805) 527-SAVE. Aired: Monday, December 19th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Bandit" - Contact CARE Rescue LA at (310) 469-2238. Segment aired: Monday, December 12th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Weber" - Contact Karma Rescue at (310) 512-RUFF. Segment aired: Monday, December 12th, 2016
If you are interested in adopting "Kyu" - please call Boxer Rescue at (310) 862-0044.(Segment aired: Thursday, December 8th, 2016.)
If you want to adopt 'Monty' - Contact South LA Animal Shelter (888) 452-7381 Ext#142. Aired: Wednesday, December 7th, 2016
If you want to adopt 'Bradley' - Contact Animal Alliance at (310) 508-6899. Aired: Tuesday, December 6th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Bentley" - Contact NKLA Pet Adoption Center at (424) 208-8840 . Aired: Friday, December 2nd, 2016
If you want to adopt "Gigi and Glory" - Contact Animal Alliance at (310) 508-6899. Aired: Tuesday, November 29th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Doug" - Contact San Gabriel Valley Humane Society at (626) 286-1159. Aired: Tuesday, November 22nd, 2016
If you want to adopt "Dash" - Contact New Leash on Life at (661) 255-0097. Aired: Tuesday,November 8th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Hannah" - Contact Ken-Mar Rescue at (323) 660-3214. Aired: Monday, November 7th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Dash" - Contact LA Dachshund Rescue at (310) 948-3754. Aired: Monday, November 7th, 2016
If you want to adopt "J.G. Wentworth" - Contact Best Friends Animal Society at (818) 643-3989 . Aired: Friday, November 4th, 2016
If you are interested in adopting "Hercules" - please call Boxer Rescue at (310) 862-0044.(Segment aired: Thursday, November 3rd, 2016.)
If you want to adopt "Pablo" - Contact spcaLA at (323) 730-5300. Aired: Wednesday, October 26th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Slinky" - Contact Ken-Mar Rescue at (323) 660-3214.   Aired: Monday, October 24th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Henry" - Contact Queen's Best Stumpy Dog Rescue at (818) 570-3172.   Aired: Monday, October 24th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Roomba" - Contact NKLA Pet Adoption Center at (424) 208-8840 . Aired: Friday, October 21th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Max" - Contact Pug Nation of LA at (310) 327-7871 Aired: Wednesday, October 19th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Raven" - Contact LA Dachshund Rescue at (310) 948-3754.Aired: Monday, October 10th, 2016
If you are interested in adopting one (or both) of these kittens, please call Kitty Bungalow Charm School for Wayward Cats at (323) 730-1102.
If you want to adopt "Spencer" - Contact Animal Alliance at (310) 508-6899. Aired: Tuesday, October 4th, 2016
Barney is looking for a home. Best Friends Animal Society. (818) 643-3989       
Chief is a 3-year-old mini pit bull and  a couch potato, looking for a home. South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne. 323-730-5300
If you want to adopt "Trixie" - Contact San Gabriel Valley Humane Society at (626) 286-1159. Aired: Tuesday, September 27th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Larry" - Contact Pug Nation of LA at (310) 327-7871 Aired: Wednesday, September 21st, 2016
If you want to adopt "Miss Eloise" - Contact Wags and Walks Rescue LA at WagsandWalks.org Aired: Monday, September 19th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Magoo" - Contact NIKA Animal Network at (805) 910-0080.Aired: Thursday, September 15th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Nola" - Contact Boxer Rescue LA at (310) 862-0044. Aired: Thursday, September 8th, 2016
This adorable tabby cat is available for adoption through Best Friends Animal Societ. If you'd like to adopt her please call (818) 643-3989 
If you want to adopt  'Willy'- Contact Friends for Pets Foundation at  (818) 767-5919. Aired: Friday,  Sept. 2, 2016  
If you want to adopt "Kona" - Contact Labradors and Friends at (619) 990-7455.Aired: Monday,  August 29th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Bradley" - Contact Southern California Siamese Rescue at (818) 830-3380. Aired: Monday, August 29th, 2016.
If you want to adopt "Jack" - Contact NKLA Pet Adoption Center at (424) 208-8840 . Aired: Friday, August 26th, 2016  
If you want to adopt "Monty" - Contact Animal Alliance at (310) 508-6899. Aired: Thursday, August 25th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Cupcake" - Contact spcaLA at (323) 730-5300. Aired: Wednesday, August 24th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Hank" - Contact San Gabriel Valley Humane Society at (626) 286-1159. Aired: Tuesday, August 23rd, 2016
If you want to adopt "Amaretto" - Contact Best Friends Animal Society at (818) 643-3989 . Aired: Friday, August 19th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Jagger" - Contact Karma Rescue at (310) 512-RUFF. Aired: Tuesday, August 16th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Patience" - Contact Tiny Loving Canines at: tinylovingcanines.org. Aired: Monday, August 15th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Kyle" - Contact LA Dachshund Rescue at (310) 948-3754. Aired: Monday, August 15th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Casey" - Contact Boxer Rescue LA at (310) 862-0044. Aired: Thursday, August 11th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Snazzy" - Contact spcaLA at (323) 730-5300. Aired: Wednesday, August 10th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Hubble" - Contact New Leash on Life at (661) 255-0097. Aired: Tuesday, August 9th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Butch & Sundance" - Contact St.Martins Animal Foundation at (818) 771-8750.   Aired: Monday, August 8th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Gigi" - Contact Ken-Mar Rescue at (323) 660-3214.   Aired: Monday, August 8th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Sirius" - Contact Pet Orphans of Southern California at (818) 901-0190. Aired: Thursday, August 4th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Sirius" - Contact South LA Animal Shelter at (888) 452-7381 Ext# 142   Aired: Wednesday, August 3rd, 2016
If you want to adopt "Bambi" - Contact Best Friends Animal Society at (818) 643-3989 .   Aired: Friday, July 29th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Clifton" - Contact San Gabriel Valley Humane Society at (626) 286-1159. Aired: Thursday, July 28th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Cloud" - Contact spcaLA at (310) 676-1149. Aired: Wednesday, July 27th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Camelia" - Contact NKLA Pet Adoption Center at (424) 208-8840 . Aired: Friday, July 22nd, 2016
If you want to adopt "Janet Jackson" & "Bruno Mars" - Contact Animal Alliance at (310) 508-6899. Aired: Friday, July 15th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Thelma" - Contact Boxer Rescue LA at (310) 862-0044. Aired: Thursday, July 14th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Betty" - Contact spcaLA at (310) 676-1149. Aired: Wednesday, July 13th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Tali" - Contact New Leash on Life at (661) 255-0097. Aired: Tuesday, July 12th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Duffy" - Contact Wags and Walks Rescue LA at WagsandWalks.org Aired: Monday, July 11th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Tigh" - Contact St.Martins Animal Foundation at (818) 771-8750. Aired: Monday, July 11th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Speedy" & "Billy" - Contact NKLA Pet Adoption Center at (424) 208-8840. Aired: Friday, July 1st, 2016
If you want to adopt "Paprika" - Contact Found Animals Adopt & Shop at (310) 93-FOUND. Aired: Tuesday, June 28th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Butch & Sundance" - Contact St.Martins Animal Foundation at (818) 771-8750.Aired: Monday, June 27th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Forest & River" - Contact LA Dachshund Rescue at (310) 948-3754.Aired: Monday, June 27th, 2016
If you want to adopt
If you want to adopt "Wyatt" - Contact Karma Rescue at (310) 512-RUFF.Aired: Tuesday, June 21st, 2016
If you want to adopt "Moby" - Contact NKLA Pet Adoption Center at (424) 208-8840.    Aired: Friday, June 17th, 2016.
If you want to adopt "Ocito" - Contact Pug Nation of LA at (310) 327-7871 Aired: Wednesday, June 15th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Kane" - Contact New Leash on Life at (661) 255-0097.    Aired: Tuesday, June 14th, 2016
Here’s a cute kitten Percy Jackson from Best Friends Animal Society. Call 818-643-3989 to adopt!
Max from Boxer Rescue LA is ready for adoption! Call 310-862-0044 for more info!
If you want to adopt "Crowler" - Contact spcaLA at (310) 676-1149.   Aired: Wednesday, June 8th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Wyland" - Contact Best Friends Animal Society at (818) 643-3989 .   Aired: Friday, June 3rd, 2016
If you want to adopt "Pixie" - Contact San Gabriel Valley Humane Society at (626) 286-1159.   Aired: Tuesday, May 31st, 2016
If you want to adopt "Joey" or "Itty-Bitty: - Contact Animal Alliance at (310) 508-6899 Aired: Thursday, May 26th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Koda" - Contact NIKA Animal Network at (805) 910-0080.Aired: Thursday, May 19th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Hamster and Andromeda" - Contact Tiny Loving Canines at (805) 527-SAVE.Aired: Monday, May 16th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Rosie" - Contact Karma Rescue at (310) 512-RUFF.Aired: Tuesday, May 17th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Sir Buddy" - Contact NKLA Pet Adoption Center at (424) 208-8840.Aired: Friday, May 13th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Oliver" - Contact SpcaLA at (661) 255-0097.Aired: Wednesday, May 11th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Bridget" - Contact New Leash on Life at (661) 255-0097.Aired: Tuesday, May 10th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Taz" - Contact Animal Wellness Foundation at (310) 450-7387.Aired: Monday, May 9th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Ernie" - Contact Best Friends Animal Society at (818) 643-3989.Aired: Friday, May 6th, 2016
If you want to adopt Mr. Charlie, call Best Friends Animal Society 818-643-3989
Max is a 2-year-old German Shepherd up for adoption at the San Gabriel Valley Humane Society. He was found as a stray, described as "calm and gentile to handle." Call (626) 286-1159 or visit sgvhumane.org for additional information.
If you want to adopt "Pocket" - Contact Found Animals Adopt & Shop at (310) 93-FOUND. Aired: Tuesday, April 26th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Kona" - Contact Labradors and Friends at (310) 512-RUFF.Aired: Monday, April 25th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Marley" - Contact Ken-Mar Rescue at (323) 660-3214.Aired: Monday, April 25th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Blanche" - Contact Karma Rescue at (310) 512-RUFF. Aired: Tuesday, April 19th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Brian" - Contact Best Friends Animal Society at (818) 643-3989. Aired: Monday, April 18th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Shirley" - Contact Wags and Walks Rescue L.A. at wagsandwalks.org.. Aired: Monday, April 18th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Fonzie" - Call Tiny Loving Canines at (805) 527-SAVE. Aired: Tuesday, April 12th, 2016
If you would like to adopt "Norton", please call Best Friends Animal Society at (818) 643-3989.Aired: Friday April 8th, 2016   
If you would like to adopt "Minnie", please call South LA Animal Shelter at (888) 452-7381 Ext# 142
If you would like to adopt "Charlie", please call Animal Alliance at (310) 508-6899.
If you are interested in adopting one (or all) of these puppies, please call St.Martins Animal Foundation at (818) 771-8750.
If you are interested in adopting one (or both) of these kittens, please call Kitty Bungalow Charm School for Wayward Cats at (323) 730-1102.   .
If you would like to adopt "Blondie", please call Ken-Mar Rescue at (323) 660-3214 .
If you would like to adopt "J.T.", please call Found Animals Adopt & Shop at (310) 93-FOUND.  
If you want to adopt "Maddie" - Call Labradors & Friends at (619) 990-7455.Aired: Monday, March 28th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Maggie" - Call SpcaLA at (310) 676-1149.Aired: Wednesday, March 23rd, 2016
If you want to adopt these puppies - Call St. Martins Animal Foundation at (818) 771-8750.Aired: Monday, March 21st, 2016
If you want to adopt "Ringo" - Call Wags and Walks Rescue at (323) 332-9544.Aired: Monday, March 21st, 2016
If you want to adopt "Smalls" - Call Best Friends Animal Society at (818) 643-3989.Aired: Friday, March 18th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Lincoln" - Call Nika Animal Network at ((805) 910-0080.Aired: Thursday, March 17th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Philip" - Call Pug Nation of LA at (310) 327-7871.Aired: Wednesday, March 16th, 2016
If you want to adopt "Sheba" - Call SpcaLA at (310) 676-1149.Aired: Wednesday, March 9th, 2016
If you want to adopt 'Tequita" - Call New Leash On Life at (661) 255-0097.Aired: Tuesday, March 8th, 2016
By: Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted:Apr 15 2016 04:13PM PDT

Updated:Dec 20 2016 12:44PM PST

LOS ANGELES, CA (FOX 11) - The FOX 11 Pet Project features pets on FOX 11 News every Monday through Friday around 8:45am. If you see a pet you'd like to adopt, contact the agency mentioned in the caption of the photos in our gallery.

Keep checking is section for more wonderful animals to adopt. If you have recently adopted a pet that aired on FOX 11 News, we'd love to hear your success story, too!


Here's a list of all the pet agencies in the Greater Los Angeles area their websites below:

Animal Wellness Foundation: 310-450-7387

Animal Alliance: 310-508-6899

Best Friends Animal Society: 818-643-3989

Boxer Rescue LA: 310-862-0044

Found Animals Adopt & Shop: 310-93-FOUND

Karma Rescue: 310-512-RUFF

Ken-Mar Rescue: 323-660-3214

Kitty Bungalow Charm School For Wayward Cats: 323-730-1102

LA Dachshund Rescue: 310-948-3754

Labradors and Friends: 619-990-7455

Marley's Mutts: email adoptions@marleysmutts.com

New Leash on Life: 661-255-0097

Nika Animal Network: 805-910-0080

NKLA Pet Adoption Center: 424-208-8840

Pet Orphans Of SoCal: 818-901-0190

Pug Nation of LA: 310-327-7871

Queen's Best Stumpy Dog Rescue: (818) 570-3172

San Gabriel Valley Humane Society: 626-286-1159

South LA Animal Shelter: 888-452-7381 x142

spcaLA: 323-730-5300

Tiny Loving Canines (TLC): 805-527-SAVE

Wags & Walks Dog Rescue LA
 

