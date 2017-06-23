Try these BBQ grilling tips and recipes for summer

- We’re officially into summer and barbecue season has begun. Try these insider tips to elevate your meals with Steve Shaynin from BBQ HERO!

Cheeseburgers :

-Use chopped meat with 25 percent fat because this will cook better on a grill.

-In order to not have cheese melting all over your grill, put a slice of cheese in between 2 patties. Rip of the edges of the cheese so it leaves about ¼ inch from the edge of the meat (and you can stuff those cheese remnants into the middle for extra cheesiness!). Seal the edges of the meat together so that no cheese is exposed.

-Don’t smash down the burgers while they are on the grill! This does not help it cook faster. Pressing down on the burger causes it to lose the juiciness.

-Depending on the thickness of your burger, time to cook on the grill is approximately: Rare 3-4 minutes per side, Medium 5-6 minutes per side, Well Done 7-8 minutes per side.

Ribs :

-Baby back ribs are curved, so the best way to cut apart each rib is to flip the rack of ribs upside down. This helps you slice evenly.

Grilled Vegetables:

-Most any vegetable only needs some olive oil, salt and pepper for grilling.

-Use a grill pan with holes at the bottom to prevent vegetables from falling in the flame and to keep them separated from the meats. Plus, it makes it easy to remove from the grill!

Corn Bread :

-Any boxed cornbread recipe is simple to make in an oven. For a barbecue meal, it’s better to make them as muffins instead of a loaf. You won’t have crumbling when you cut it and it’s easier to pile on your plate.

Potato Salad :

-Star with potato salad from any supermarket deli. Add seeded or spiced mustard to taste in order to make it taste like a gourmet dish.

RECIPE: Grilled Nectarines

-With the skin still on, slice in half and remove the pit.

-Brush the cut side of the nectarine with olive oil, salt & pepper.

-Place on grill with the cut side down. Cook for a few minutes until the fruit is softened just a bit.

-Serve with ice cream.

RECIPE: Drunken Chicken

- Start with a whole chicken flayed in half.

- In a big zip locked freezer bag, pour in soy sauce, bourbon and vegetable oil. Seal with whole chicken inside. Marinate for at least 4 hours, flipping the bag once halfway through.

- On the grill, place the chicken bone side down over the center of the fire.

- Cooks for about one hour with grill lid down.

RECIPE: Russet Potato Chips

- With the skin still on, slice the potato in oval shapes about ¼ inch thick.

- Using your hands, slather them in olive oil.

- Sprinkle with paprika, salt & pepper.

- These can cook directly on the grill for about 15 minutes or according to the desired crispiness.

