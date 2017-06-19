'Mighty Ground' follows journey of homeless LA songwriter Ronald Troy Collins

- For years, Ronald Troy Collins was one of the many anonymous faces living on LA's Skid Row. He was homeless with no job, no money and at times, no hope.

Collins battled drug addiction, but found some solace in music.

His story is what attracted Delila Vallot to make a film about his life and struggles, called "Mighty Ground." The documentary shows how Collins battled his addiction and found a way to share his story to others through song.

Mighty Ground_teaser from Corner to Corner Productions on Vimeo.

Both Collins and Vallot joined us Monday on Good Day LA to discuss the film, and Collins performed his original song "Hell or High Water."

The film premieres June 19 at the ArcLight Santa Monica. Book tickets here: http://bit.ly/MightyGroundTix

