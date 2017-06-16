Father's Day 2017: Outdoor grilling, camping and party ideas for dad

- Celebrate Father’s Day and your dad’s spirit for adventure with a great outdoor experience -- complete with the new Tommy Bahama Airstream!

Whether you’re out on the open road or hanging out in the backyard, creating a cool campsite experience is a fun way to celebrate dad!

Tommy Bahama Spokesperson Gretchen Connelie stopped by Friday on Good Day LA to showcase food and drinks that work best for an outdoor party, clever ideas for transporting and serving food as well as games and entertainment to make hanging out with dad even better!

Gretchen also featured great gift ideas for Father’s Day. Watch the segment above!

Featured: Tommy Bahama Island Grille Newport Beach, located at Corona del Mar Plaza and Airstream.

