Recipe: Make the Shake Shack burger at home

- Shake Shack has a new cookbook, offering 70 recipes, stories, restaurant facts and trivia, now available everywhere books are sold.

Culinary Director Mark Rosati stopped by Friday on Good Day LA to discuss the new cookbook "Shake Shack: Recipes & Stories" and to show us how to make the ShackMeister Burger -- a 100 percent all-natural Angus beef cheeseburger topped with crispy marinated shallots and ShackSauce.

Get the recipes below!

Mark will be at The Infatuations’s first-ever EEEEEATSCON, happening May 20 at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, where Shake Shake will be serving a special bone marrow gravy fries.

And if this interview left you feeling hungry for the real thing, there are total of four Shake Shack locations in Los Angeles: West Hollywood, Glendale, Century City and Hollywood, as well as a fifth location coming to LAX's Terminal 3 in the fall.

ShackMeister Burger

MAKES 4

Where do our burger ideas come from? This one was born to compete at the annual Burger Bash at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in Miami. Not surprisingly, every one of us had an opinion. Ultimately, good old-fashioned comfort and simplicity triumphed. We went with our simplest burger. And we won!

4 hamburger potato buns, toasted

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

4 tablespoons ShackSauce (recipe follows)

1 pound very cold ground beef, divided into 4 pucks

½ teaspoon Our Salt & Pepper Mix (recipe follows)

4 slices American cheese

4 ounces ShackMeister Fried Shallots

Follow the ShackBurger recipe on page 48, topping the burger with the Fried Shallots instead of lettuce and tomato.

ShackMeister Fried Shallots

MAKES ABOUT 1 1/2 CUPS

Okay, we’ll be honest: these fried shallots are our version of onion rings. We prefer the garlicky flavor of shallots, and because they’re smaller than onions, we can add more delicious crispy bits to our burgers and flat-top dogs! The marinade balances the shallots’ sweetness with the slightly bitter edge of beer. Making them is easier than you think.

½ pound shallots, peeled and thinly sliced crosswise

1 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

1½ cups ShackMeister or other ale

1½ cups flour

Canola oil for frying

Salt

1. Put the shallots, ½ teaspoon of the pepper, and ale into a bowl. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 12 hours and up to 24 hours.

2. Mix together the remaining ½ teaspoon pepper with the flour in a wide deep dish. Strain the marinated shallots, discarding the marinade.

3. Pour the oil into a deep pot to a depth of 3 inches. Heat over medium heat until the oil reaches a temperature of 350°F on a candy thermometer. Meanwhile, working in batches, dredge the shallots in the seasoned flour until evenly coated. Transfer them to a sieve, and shake off excess flour.

4. Working in small batches, deep-fry the shallots in the hot oil, turning them halfway through, until golden and crisp, about 1½ minutes. Transfer them with a slotted spoon to drain on paper towels. Season with salt.

The ShackBurger

MAKES 4

Most likely the reason you have this book in your hands—our version of the great American cheeseburger. Like all deceptively simple things, it took us years to get it right, but now you can master burger perfection in five minutes.

4 hamburger potato buns

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

4 tablespoons Not Quite Our Shack-Sauce

4 pieces green leaf lettuce

8 ¼-inch slices ripe plum tomato

1 pound very cold ground beef, divided into 4 pucks

½ teaspoon Our Salt & Pepper Mix

4 slices American cheese

1. Heat a cast-iron griddle over medium-low heat until warm. Meanwhile, open the hamburger buns and brush the insides with the melted butter. A soft brush is helpful here. Place the buns buttered side down on the griddle and toast until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer buns to a plate. Spoon the sauce onto the top bun. Add a piece of the lettuce and two slices of tomato.

2. Increase the heat to medium and heat the griddle until hot, 2 to 3 minutes.

3. Evenly sprinkle a pinch of Our Salt & Pepper Mix on top of each puck of meat.

4. Place the pucks on the griddle, seasoned side down. Using a large, sturdy metal spatula, firmly smash each puck into a 1/3-inch-thick round patty. Pressing down on the spatula with another stiff spatula helps flatten the burger quickly. Evenly sprinkle another big pinch of Our Salt & Pepper Mix.

5. Cook the burgers, resisting the urge to move them, until the edges beneath are brown and crisp, and juices on the surface are bubbling hot, about 2½ minutes. Slide one of the spatulas beneath the burger to release it from the griddle and scrape up the caramelized browned crust. Use the other spatula to steady the burger and keep it from sliding. Flip the burgers. Put the cheese on top and cook the burgers 1 minute longer for medium. Cook more or less depending on your preference.

6. Transfer the cheeseburgers to the prepared buns and enjoy.

OUR SALT & PEPPER MIX

We mix ½ cup kosher salt with ½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper and use that mixture to season our burgers as they cook. You’ll see we call for a pinch or two of the mixture in every recipe.

ShackSauce

MAKES ABOUT 1/2 CUP

Long ago we threw away the key to the secret recipe for ShackSauce; but we promise to get you really close with ingredients easily found in your kitchen.

½ cup Hellman’s mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

3/4 teaspoon Heinz ketchup

¼ teaspoon kosher dill pickling brine

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Mark Rosati:

Mark joined the Shake Shack team at the original Madison Square Park location as a Manager in the summer of 2007. Since then, Mark has gone on to help develop permanent menu items and local seasonal specials for Shake Shack locations throughout the United States and abroad. Prior to joining Shake Shack, Mark cooked at NYC’s Gramercy Tavern from 2005 to 2007. He grew up in Stonington, CT, where at an early age he enjoyed many of the state’s legendary roadside seafood and burger shacks. Mark was named the Culinary Director of Shake Shack in 2013.

Follow ShakeShack on social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.