Tracy O'Connor: Mother's Day gift ideas Good Day LA Features Tracy O’Connor: Mother's Day gift ideas Sunday is Mother's Day, and if you haven't picked out something special for mom, you'll want to check this out. Tracy O'Connor is here with chic to sweet gift ideas that any mom would love.

A CUTE CUP OF JOE: Keuring K55

The Keurig K55 Coffee Maker in Rhubarb is the perfect gift for Mom this Mother’s Day. The K55 brews the perfect cup of coffee, tea and hot cocoa every time. Whether Mom is hitting an early yoga class or headed to the office in a rush,, the K55 will have her coffee or tea ready in under a minute. And for on-the-go Moms, the Keurig 12 oz. Rose Quartz Colored Travel Mug is the perfect complement to her brewer to keep her caffeinated throughout the day.

FOR THE GARDENING MOM: Urban Agriculture Co.

Gifts for the clean-eating mom. The Urban Agriculture Co. original that Oprah loves - the organic gardening grow kit allows you to grow fresh vegetables, herbs or flowers indoors or outdoors 365 days a year. These kits simulate a real garden environment with 100% organic soil and perfect aeration for the soil thanks to a container made of 100% recycled tea bags from India. Plus, they have a modern look that will go great with any space.

CASHEMERE FOR A GOOD CAUSE: NAKED Cashmere’s signature Georgia Scarf:

100% of the profits donated to March to the Top. The purchase of one scarf will provide funding for a child in need for 1 month. Also, now through Labor Day, 15% of the proceeds from any piece of the Naked Voyáge collection purchased at nakedcashmere.com will be donated to March to the Top.

A beautiful, 100% pure cashmere shawl with fringed trim at both ends that drapes effortlessly over the shoulders, the Georgia scarf is sold on the NAKED Cashmere website for $200 – half the cost of traditional retail – and is available in nine colors: black, charcoal, light heather grey, mink, nude, pale pink, aqua, teal and cranberry, with custom monogramming now available.

March to the Top (www.marchtothetop.com) is a Los Angeles-based 501(c)(3) organization that serves critical needs of the people and lands of Africa through initiatives in health, education and conservation. The nonprofit was founded to identify and fund projects – such as schools, health clinics, orphanages, medical missions, wildlife programs – where donors could have a direct impact on individuals and communities in need. 100% of donor contributions benefit the communities served, with the March family funding all administrative and overhead costs. Priced between $95 and $400 www.nakedcashmere.com and their flagship store at the Malibu Lumberyard.

FOR THE HOSTESS: CHEESE PLATES & CAKE PLATTERS: ShopWhiteLilac.com

For the mom who loves all things home & entertaining, ShopWhiteLilac.com has the best home accessories! From cake stands to cheese platters, mom will love their unique pieces!

FOR THE SNACK LOVER: Moose Munch® by Harry & David – Spring Drum $24.99

Moose Munch® Gourmet Popcorn is not your average caramel popcorn. Every detail of the recipe went through intense scrutiny, from the type of corn used to how the caramel coats each popped kernel. It took over 160 attempts to get the original recipe absolutely perfect, and that dedication and effort can be tasted in each sweet and crunchy bite of our gourmet popcorn.

KITCHY GIFT IDEAS: TYPO AND COTTON ON

Everything on display is under $50 & available at the Cotton On and TYPO stores in the newly reopened Westfield Century City Mall.

Face Masks $9.99: http://cottonon.com/US/p/typo/oversized-eye-mask/9351533126875.html#q=oversized+eye+mask&start=1 –

Slippers $19.95: http://cottonon.com/US/p/typo/slippers/9351533424469.html#q=slippers&start=1 -

Kimonos $19.95: http://cottonon.com/US/p/body/kimono-gown/9350486528491.html

Mugs $9.99-$16.99: http://cottonon.com/US/p/typo/take-a-sip-mug/9350486960888.html

http://cottonon.com/US/p/typo/carried-away-mug/9350486959677.html#q=carried+away+mug&start=1 -

Letters: $9.99

http://cottonon.com/US/p/typo/mini-marquee-letters-10cm/9344943150387.html#q=mini+marquee&start=1

Wine Glass:

http://cottonon.com/US/p/typo/novelty-wine-glass/137549.html - $19.99

FOR THE SCENT LOVER: VOLUSPA CANDLES:

Made locally in Irvine, and created by California native Traci Arntsen, these candles are a celebrity favorite, from their dainty jars, to oversized glass jars, these candles last for months due to the highly concentrated fragrances infused into their proprietary sustainable coconut wax blend for a perfect burn every time. All Volsupa containers are re-useable.

*Traci’s tip: Trim your wicks after every use!

JAPANESE PLUM BLOOM IN RE-USABLE GLASS BOWL GLASS BOWL WITH LID - $26 AT VOLUSPA.COM

https://www.voluspa.com/shop/japonica/embossed-glass-chawan-bowl-candle/japanese-plum-bloom/

PROSECCO ROSE CORTA CANDLE $30 AT VOLUSPA.COM

https://www.voluspa.com/shop/vermeil/corta-maison-candle/prosecco-rose/

VANILLA BOURBON GRANDE MAISON CANDLE $65 AT VOLUSPA.COM

https://www.voluspa.com/shop/vermeil/grande-maison-candle/bourbon-vanille/

FOR THE SWEETS LOVER: Maggie Louise Confections

Maggie Louise Confections is an Austin based creative confections company that brings haute couture designs to the world of chocolate. Launched in 2013, Maggie Louise Confections has reinvented the classic sampler box with color, personality and a unique customization platform making each box of chocolate a fun and memorable experience to both create and gift. While some say the chocolates are almost too pretty to eat, the company is praised for their nostalgic flavor palette, making these bite size confections a celebrated everyday indulgence.

https://www.maggielouiseconfections.com/

FOR THE BEAUTY LOVER: Trish McEvoy for BlueMercury $225.00

Co-designed by Marla Malcolm Beck and Trish McEvoy Bluemercury co-founder Marla Beck and Trish McEvoy collaborated to design this exclusive Makeup Planner® Collection. Inspired by the Becks' recent travels to the Kalahari Desert, this luxurious makeup wardrobe includes a 14-piece selection of Marla’s Trish essentials and new favorites. Perfectly organized in a sky-blue, faux Saffiano Makeup Planner®, Trish's patented system makes it easy to look your confident best.

https://bluemercury.com/products/trish-mcevoy-the-power-of-makeup-planner-collection-kalahari-sky?variant=40364382918

FUNNY CARD LOVER:

Erin and Sara Foster have partnered with Fridababy (the fuss-busting solution-based brand for parents) to create a series of limited edition downloadable Mother’s Day cards that finally capture what everyone is really thinking when it comes to celebrating mom.

There are ten total www.fridababy.com.

BEACH LOVER:

Havaianas and Baby2Baby is launching an exclusive Mommy & Me Collection designed by Jessica Alba and Jenna Dewan Tatum.

The Mother’s Day collection includes exclusive mom and daughter styles with 100% of the proceeds donated directly to Baby2Baby. The prices range from $22 to $34 and are offered in Women’s sizes 6-12 and Toddler sizes 9-Youth 4. The collection will be available in select Havaianas stores and www.us.havaianas.com.

FOR THE BAG LOVER: COACH Tea Rose Customization

Rodeo Drive's Craftsmanship Bar and will be available to customers all month! The covered Market Tote, is the perfect bag to accessories for any type of Mom.

Coach will be offering a new, unique service allowing customers to customize iconic Coach bags (Dinky, Saddle Bag, Clutch), with the Signature Tea Rose applique, with their choice of 14 layout designs and 16 different tea roses. A skilled Craftsmanship Bar Service Specialist will help guide shoppers with their preferred design, allowing them to make their favorite bag...one of a kind!

The Tea Rose Applique made its debut at the Coach 1941 Spring 2016 runway show and became an instant hit evolving into each collection since. The unique experience has only been available in Coach's Soho boutique and will launch in select Craftsmanship Bar stores this May!

