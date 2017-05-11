Mother's Day: Mommy and Me fashions Good Day LA Features Mother's Day: Mommy and Me fashions With Mother's Day this Sunday, you can literally wear your heart on your sleeve with these matching looks for you and your mini.

Fashion journalist Kathryn Eisman is here with six looks that range from the ultimate girly-girl dress to the coolest hipster tomboy sweats that are sure to make your special day even more special.

Look 1: Fancy & Feminine – Perfect for a elegant family Lunch or dinner

Brands: Little Fox Kids Shoes (loafers) (teamed with Sam Edelman) Tadashi Shoji

If you’re the mother of a very girly-girl- who just adores dresses…this look is for you. Perfect for a fancy outing with Mom…with LOTS of photos! Tadashi come out with a whole lifestyle line- including matching dresses for your little one, and even teddy bears dressed in the same look for your baby!

And the shoes!! These hot pink suede Chelsea Loafers are by Little Fox Kids shoes, genuine suede and buttery leather add that luxury feel and I’ve matched them with a similar pair for Mom . Slip them on…so comfy but take the look to the next level. Under $60- affordable luxury.

Links:



Look 2: The Cool Mom- Perfect for the Urban Outing

Brand: Haus of J-R + Cotton On + Kenneth Cole

Often Mom’s of boys get left out…not anymore! This is how to complement your son’s look with major attitude and street cred!

Grayson is wearing a sky blue Haus of J-R Hoodie and matching sweats created by husband and wife inspired by their two boys to create high quality basics. Has so much street credit, also premium materials.

Chantal is in this cool peach sweat suit from Cotton on- and matching sneakers from Kenneth Cole…. and you are both the coolest kids on the block!



Links:

Look 3: Luxe Bohemian Vibe- Day to Night

Brand: Oishi-m + Zara

If you like pushing fashion boundaries and still be comfortable this is your look.

Little Carter is an Aussie label that sells out in minutes and has a great celebrity following-- edgy but so comfortable for kids.

Teamed it with a coordinating Zara floral silky Kimono and pajama style pant. Isn’t too matchy- matchy- but same luxe bohemian vibe.

Links:

Look 4: Coordinating Denim and Floral- Perfect for day at the Beach

Brand: Old Navy

Dressed head to toe in Old Navy.

So affordable and so adorable.

A really fun way to match your little one is to have the same print but in different pieces. Got Kendra in the floral mini shorts and denim jacket and then Charlie is in dress in same print, headband and matching denim jacket.

This works well for casual day at the beach, or going on a family outing, or breakfast.

Links:

On Mom and daughter: http://oldnavy.gap.com/browse/product.do?vid=1&pid=769700012

Jackets: http://oldnavy.gap.com/browse/search.do?searchText=denim+jackets

Look 5: Nautical Preppy- Perfect for a chic Mother’s Day Brunch

Brand: J&J by Janie & Jack

Our models look beautiful and brunch-ready in their navy striped looks from J&J by Janie and Jack, the brand’s first ever women’s line with coordinating looks for girls, boys and baby.

The California coast inspired collection launched last week, just in time for Mother’s Day! These looks will brighten up the day and keep the family looking picture perfect all day long.

Link:

Look 6: Modern and Elegant- Perfect for the Sophisticated Family Outing

Brand: Pacific City in Huntington Beach – KIN and Smocking Birds

Brands: Both of these pieces are from Pacific City in Huntington Beach

On Mom this sophisticated and modern blush vest-dress from KIN contemporary fashion.

Daughter- Smocking Birds (a mother/ daughter store) This feminine skirt and top are by Mayoral, a line designed in Spain. The white shirt is adorned with a tulle Peter Pan collar and embroidered flowers to match the delicate layers of the skirt.

Links:

Mom: KIN at Pacific City in Huntington Beach: https://kinlosangeles.com

Daughter: Smocking Birds at Pacific City in Huntington Beach: http://www.smockingbirdsboutique.com/

