Mary Sue Milliken & Susan Feniger: LA Times 'Food Bowl' Good Day LA Features Mary Sue Milliken & Susan Feniger: LA Times 'Food Bowl' Throughout the month of May, the LA Times ‘Food Bowl' festival celebrates LA's food scene while promoting awareness about hunger.

Throughout the month of May, the LA Times ‘Food Bowl’ festival celebrates LA's food scene while promoting awareness about hunger.

One of the 50 restaurants participating is ‘Border Grill’ - owned by these “Two Hot Tamales”…Mary Sue Milliken, and Susan Feniger, and they were here to whip us up a Border Grill bowl.

As part of Food Bowl, LA Times’ month-long culinary festival, Night Market will feature 50 diverse restaurants, food trucks and bars each night. The DJs will be out and attendees are encouraged to bring an appetite and a sense of adventure to taste dishes from khao soi and dim sum to pupusas and izakaya.

Restaurants: Amazebowls, Baohaus, Bling Bling Dumpling, Bludso’s, Chengdu Taste, Chinese Laundry, Coni’Seafood, Fat Dragon, Gelato Messina, Hanjip, Holy Cow, Jitlada, Kato, Lobsterdamus, Louise’s, Mamacita’s, Me So Hungry, MessHall, Mian, RiceBar, Salt & Straw, Side Chick, Tart Restaurant, The Chori-Man, The Ponte by Scott Conant, WP24

Food Trucks: Belly Bombz, Blast Ice Cream, Border Grill, Cousins Main Lobster, Dogtown Dogs, Groundwork Coffee Co., India Jones Chow Truck, Mandoline Grill, Okamoto Kitchen, Pickle & Peas, Pico House, Stickhouse Gelato, Swami’s Sandwiches, The Middle Feast, The NoMad Truck, The Tropic Truck, Up In Smoke Barbecue Taqueria, Vchos, White Rabbit

DJs: Anthony Valadez, DJ Music Man Miles, DJ Zo, Ericalandia, Francesca Harding, Garth Trinidad, Jose Galvan, K-Sly, Marion Hodges, Michelle Pesce, Scott Dallavo, Smooth Sailing, Tessa Young

WHEN: Wednesday, May 10 – Thursday, May 11 – 5pm-10pm

Friday, May 12 – 5pm-11pm

Saturday, May 13 – 3pm-11pm

Sunday, May 14 – 3pm-9pm

WHERE: Grand Park LA

200 North Grand Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90012

ADMISSION: The event is FREE, but tickets can be purchased to The Super Market, which includes access to curated food vendors, additional seating areas and food booths, bars, premium lounges and entertainment. The Super Market

The Los Angeles Times’ inaugural Food Bowl, a festival celebrating the city’s dynamic food scene and promoting awareness about hunger, will continue through the end of May. The festival charity partners are No Kid Hungry, Food Forward and PATH (People Assisting the Homeless, visit lafoodbowl.com and connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @LAfoodbowl (#LAfoodbowl)

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.

