Casa Vega celebrates Cinco de Mayo

Casa Vega is a landmark 61-year-old Mexican eatery in Studio City, CA

Owner Christy Vega, daughter of founder Rafael “Ray” Vega, has most recently been seen as a guest judge on “Guy’s Grocery Games” on the Food Network, among countless other appearances.

Casa Vega is known for its approachable and authentic Mexican cuisine. It is a hotspot for celebrities that enjoy the mouthwatering menu and strong cocktails presented in an intimate, and time-honored, dining room

Casa Vega will be presenting a special Seis de Mayo “recover” menu special; guests are invited to enjoy the restaurant’s Breakfast Burrito and choice of either the Rehab Margarita or Michelada for $19.99 available all day on May 6th

Casa Vega Breakfast Burrito

Recipe by: Christy Vega

Prep time: 5 min

Cook time: 5 min

Serves: 1

2 large eggs

1 tsp butter

1 (10-inch) flour tortilla

1/2 cup refried beans, cooked

1/2 cup Spanish rice, cooked

1/4 cup Jack cheese, shredded

1/4 fresh avocado, sliced

1 tablespoon sour cream

Heat butter in a small fry pan over medium heat. In a small bowl, beat eggs together with a whisk. Add eggs to pan and scramble until cooked. Remove from heat. Warm tortilla in a pan or on a grill. Heat the cooked beans and rice until heated through. Spread the beans down the center of the tortilla. Add the rice, eggs, cheese, avocado, and sour cream.

Once you have the filling in place, fold the bottom half of the burrito over to the top. Lightly pressing down on the filling, pull the top portion of the tortilla back toward you, forming the filling into a roll. Next, fold one side in and then the other side.

With both ends folded, tightly roll your tortilla into a burrito.

