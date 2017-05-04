Anaheim Ducks promote 'Paint It Orange' Friday ahead of round 2, game 5 Good Day LA Features Anaheim Ducks promote 'Paint It Orange' Friday ahead of round 2, game 5 The Ducks will play in the Stanley Cup playoff Round 2, Game 5 this Friday, May 5 versus the Edmonton Oilers.

A limited number of tickets are still available for the second round and can be purchased at AnaheimDucks.com, by phone with Ticketmaster at (714) 703-2545 or in person at the Honda Center Box Office.

Fans should be on the lookout for the Anaheim Ducks Street Team making local stops throughout the playoffs in locations around Orange County. Fans can follow the Anaheim Ducks on social media to find out more information on locations and prizes.

The community is rallying around the team during their postseason run and painting it orange around town.

Every Friday throughout the playoffs, 50 S.C.O.R.E. schools will also be displaying creative ways to “Paint It Orange” and wearing their Ducks T-shirts in support of the Ducks playoff run.

After each round, one school will be chosen to win a Playoff Pizza Party with Wild Wing and the Power Players.

