How to dress 10-pounds thinner Good Day LA Features How to dress 10-pounds thinner Does this make me look fat? It's a question women ask each other and themselves, and quite frankly...the answer could be yes.

Kathryn Eisman is here with the tips to choosing the right pieces, and how it can make you look up to ten pounds thinner!

Look 1: WHITE DONE RIGHT

Top- ALMA OFF SHOULDER BLOUSE: http://www.kutfromthekloth.com/alma-off-shoulder-blouse.html, Price: $68 Bottom- GIDGET FRAY SHORT (WHITE): http://www.kutfromthekloth.com/gidget-fray-short-white.html, Price: $69



To cover any “problem areas” opt for a crisp slightly more structured top, like this one that doesn’t cling but skims over any bulges, the off the shoulder neckline creates a break between full bust and neck- elongates her, showing off most narrow part of her body - shoulders and wrists.



LOOK 2: FLORAL DRESS: FROM FAIL TO FLAWLESS

Dress: Off-the-Shoulder Crinkle-Gauze Dress for Women, $44.94: http://oldnavy.gap.com/browse/product.do?cid=1054439&vid=1&pid=602794002 Shoe: Triple- strap Block-Heel Sandal for Women: http://oldnavy.gap.com/browse/product.do?vid=1&pid=509333032

Midi length shows off shapely calves and narrow ankles. The navy background color gives you the same flattering effects as a LBD- but with spring vibe of a floral dress, and the small print is flattering. Worn with natural sandals which elongates legs and gives a bit of height.

LOOK 3: Little LBD

Notched Off The Shoulder Sheath Dress, Price: $69.90: https://www.express.com/clothing/women/notched-off-the-shoulder-sheath-dress/pro/07929888/cat1910064?selectedColor= Shoes: Low Heeled Sandal, Price: $59.90: https://www.express.com/clothing/women/low-heeled-sandal/pro/00312222/cat2010

If there’s one thing a girl needs in her wardrobe it’s an LBD (date night, office cocktails)- but not created equal. Some can actually add pounds if wrong silhouette, while others strip them off.

This has interest around her most narrow part which draws the eye to it, fitted through ribcage shows off slender frame, slight shoulder hides any bulges. The knee length covers thighs revealing narrow lower leg.



Look 4: “SKINNY” JEANS

Top- ALEXA MOTO FAUX SUEDE VEST Price: $108.00: http://level99jeans.com/shop/by-style/jackets/alexa-moto-vest-musk.html, Wash: Musk Jean: TANYA HIGH RISE ULTRA SKINNY Price: $118.00 WASH | FOLSOM http://level99jeans.com/shop/media/catalog/product/cache/1/small/120x/9df78eab33525d08d6e5fb8d27136e95/y/f/yf2897_folsom_front.jpg

People afraid of higher-waisted jean- but actually very flattering sucks in and conceals tummy, prevents muffin top! This vest shows off Haley’s slim toned arms, but gives just enough coverage over tummy, and cut at hip length which creates illusion of a small waist. Layering but suitable for warmer months- subtle curved tailoring creates illusion of a narrower waist.



LOOK 5: JUMPSUIT & DENIM ON DENIM

These are two of the trendiest looks we’re seeing on so many celebrities…but how do you wear it to make you look thinner? Here are tricks.

The New look vertical stripes elongate body, longer leg worn with summer wedge makes legs look inches longer.

Wide leg pant skims thighs, while v-neck narrow top shows off tiny upper body.

The denim/denim - elongates the body which draws eye up and down...if done right!

DON’T: Wear a denim outfit that’s all the same weight or wash- use a darker denim on the parts you want to slim down a little. Denim skirts can be tricky- this one is slimming because the open seam at the front breaks up the lines, not as boxy or wide. Go for a slightly lower weight cut that's not too tight. This Denim shirt is slightly oversized, forgiving on all bulges- yet ties at slimmest point to create shape- no in a tent.

