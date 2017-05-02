It's time for baseball - Drag Queen style! Good Day LA Features It’s time for baseball - Drag Queen style! The LA Sisters of the Perpetual Indulgence and The Legendary West Hollywood Cheerleaders will play their annual Drag Queen World Series on Saturday from 1-4pm at the Glendale Sports Complex.

The money raised for this event goes to The Life Group LA which provides education and emotional support to person’s infected and affected by HIV/AIDS.

If you’re interested, here’s the information:

Life Group LA’s 6th Annual: “Drag Queen World Series

Date: Saturday May 6, 2016

Time: 1-4pm

Where: Glendale Sports Complex

Address: 2200 Fern Ln Glendale, CA 91208

Cost: $15 pre-sale; $20 at door

Tickets: http://www.dragqueenworldseries.com

