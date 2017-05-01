Paul and Dee Dee Sorvino whip up Italian flavor in 'Pasta, Pinot and Parties' Good Day LA Features Paul and Dee Dee Sorvino whip up Italian flavor in 'Pasta, Pinot and Parties' When Paul and Dee Dee Sorvino are not in front of the camera, they are most likely to be found in the kitchen. Their love of food and entertaining skills are legendary among their circle of friends and colleagues.

Paul, a master in the kitchen, turns out sumptuous Italian feasts, and Dee Dee is the chief of style, menus, and fun cocktails. “Planning a party—whether a romantic evening for the two of us, an intimate dinner party with close friends, or a buffet for a bigger crowd—gets us going,” says Dee Dee.

In response to their guests’ endless requests for their recipes, the couple decided to write their first cookbook, PINOT, PASTA, AND PARTIES“. We wanted to share our recipes, experiences, and a glimpse into our happy life together,” they write in the foreword. “Each chapter focuses on an aspect of our lives that make us who we are together, the chapters tell our story.”

Each of the ten chapters in the book contains a menu inspired by a theme then kicked off with a signature cocktail, tempting appetizers, mouthwatering main dishes, and decadent desserts.

Combine Paul’s Italian-American roots with Dee Dee’s Scottish-Irish ancestry and toss it with the places they have lived and traveled – New York City, Kentucky, Los Angeles, and Italy, you get a truly eclectic collection of recipes that home cooks will turn to repeatedly.

Starting with the basics, they cover all the Italian basics from meatballs to marinara. The “We Love NY” chapter pays homage to Italian festival street food which would not be complete without the recipes for a Sausage Hero and Eggs in Purgatory. In the “La La Land” chapter, the focus is on wholesome and light foods such as Swordfish with Olives; Pear, Watercress, and Gorgonzola Salad; and Orange Polenta Cupcakes.

“Sing for Your Supper” is the ultimate menu for an elegant dinner party complete with classics like Veal Piccata and Linguini con Vongoli.

And, you cannot have a Sorvino cookbook without a nod to Goodfellas! The feast fit for a boss features Lasagna Mama, Porchetta, and Zabaglione with Fresh Berries.

