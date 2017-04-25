Just food for dogs: Make your own healthy pet food Good Day LA Features Just food for dogs: Make your own healthy pet food Approximately 75% of the food for our pets consists of processed ingredients and stuff not recommended for animals, which is actually killing them slowly.

That's why a team of veterinarians created ‘Just Food For Dogs’, making healthy food with only fresh ingredients, full of vitamins and minerals. Doctors Kendra Scheibe, and Oscar Chavez are here to show us how it's done.

They contain not only excrement, pork nose, brain matter, and other very harmful ingredients, but also have been found lethal toxins and food dyes that we know cause cancer.

A group of 7 veterinarians created JUST FOOD FOR DOGS, specifically designed to keep our dogs and cats healthy and to have a long life.

8 stores in Southern California, but also, through the Internet, we serve orders nationwide.

The most important thing is to use only fresh ingredients (ground beef, fish, brocoli, sweet potatoes, carrots, etc.) and also make sure the recipe is balanced with vitamins and minerals. (We also offer nutritional packs to make sure your pet is eating as healthy as possible)

We always cook vegetables, otherwise our pets do not benefit from their nutritional value because their digestive systems are not made to process raw vegetables.

We humans like condiments, but never add seasoning to your pets' food as this can cause them pain and digestive problems.

Once the potatoes are cooked, add ice immediately to stop the cooking and cool them. This will preserve the nutritional value to a maximum. Now mix all the ingredients, and vitamins and minerals.

To save money it is better to cook enough to feed your pet for a week and pack the rations. We divide the food into portions and freeze the rest.



