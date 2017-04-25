Top 5 ways to save big this spring Good Day LA Features Top 5 ways to save big this spring If you have some money to spend from your tax return, we have a few ways to stretch your dollar this April and even into May.

APRIL / Spring Apparel:

Shoppers can expect to find strong mid-season sales for trendy spring clothing this month. Some of our top deals last year were from fashion retailers all who offered an average of 40% off. Spring clothing was brought onto floors in February and as a rule of thumb, stores tend to discount after items have been around for about two months in order to make room for new inventory. For great spring fashion finds, check out Kohl's who's offering up to an extra 20% Off + $10 Kohl's Cash for Every $50 Spent along with free shipping.

Express - 15% off in-store and online

Bloomingdale's - 20% off your next purchase when you sign up for text alerts

APRIL / Outdoor Furniture & Décor:

Based on our internal RetailMeNot data, we see discounts anywhere from 20-30% off outdoor furniture and colorful accents like outdoor pillows and throw rugs in April, with the deepest discounts falling on the second week of the month. Retailers are preparing for shoppers to be hosting outdoor get-togethers, especially for Mother’s Day and graduation, and want to cater to those individuals with great deals on lighting and entertaining needs. Target has a great deal of up to 20% off outdoor decor.

Sears - $35 off $300 + Free Shipping

Overstock - $20 off $200 purchase

Late APRIL, Early MAY / Mother’s Day Gifts

Our most recent survey shows that shoppers plan to spend an average of $58 on a Mother’s Day gift. Our data also shows an increase in searches for Mother’s Day related gifts a week in advance of mom’s special day and the deals begin as early as late April. As always, planning ahead can save you a great deal of money. Last year, 1800Flowers offered 40% off Mother’s Day gifts the week before Mother’s Day. The closer to mom’s special day, you may pay full price and have less of a selection to choose from.

Macy’s - 20% off Mother’s Day Sale

Perfumania - Exclusive! $10 off $70 in-store + online

Shutterfly - RetailMeNot Exclusive: 28% off your order



MAY / Mattresses:

According to the Better Sleep Council, it’s best to replace your mattress every 7-8 years. Memorial Day is well known for having outstanding mattress sales and long weekends are prime-time for nontraditional high-ticket items like mattresses to be purchased. The reason being is that people tend to take their time before they make a big investment and a long weekend gives them the free time to look, think about and then buy. Between May and September, many manufacturers mark down older mattress models to make room for new ones, so they tend to hold sales around this time. For example, I’ve seen discounts go as deep as 60% off during the three-day weekend.

1800Mattress - 15% off your purchase

Casper - $50 off mattress for new customers

MAY / Grill Gear & Accessories:

While buying an actual grill is probably best to buy closer to Labor Day weekend, grill gear and accessories are great buys right now because, similar to outdoor furniture, Memorial Day is a big weekend for hosting outdoor BBQ’s and big box stores discount items in order to sell more. This includes things like grilling tool sets, rotisseries and grill cleaning tools. A selection of grill accessories will be discounted an average of 40% off from places like Sears and Home Depot.

Home Depot - $5 off $50 when you join Garden Club

Brookstone - $10 off $75+

