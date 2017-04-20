Pizzana: Tricks to a perfect Italian pizza Good Day LA Features Pizzana: Tricks to a perfect Italian pizza Candace Nelson is the creator of Sprinkles Cupcakes, and now she's got a savory new business that's perfect for pizza lovers.

The highly anticipated ‘Pizzana’ is opening in Brentwood, and Candace brought along chef Daniele Uditi, to teach us the tricks to their perfect pizza pies & desserts.

Pizzana opens starting Friday for lunch on San Vicente in Brentwood.

Pizzana is the first savory venture for Candace & Charles Nelson, the couple behind Sprinkles Cupcakes.

Actor Chris O’Donnell and his wife Caroline are partners in the venture.

The restaurant will feature handcrafted Neo-Neapolitan pies from Naples-born master pizzaiolo Daniele Uditi.

Daniele allows the dough to ferment for a full 48 hours.

Daniele uses San Marzano tomatoes exclusively grown for Pizzana in the Neapolitan countryside, and fior di latte mozzarella that’s flown in from Italy several times a week.

Pizzas include a classic Margherita, Pepperoni with shaved mushrooms; Amatriciana with crispy proscuitto; and the Messicana with chorizo, cilantro lime sauce, pickled sweet chili, jalapeno and queso fresco.

The wood-burning oven was hand-crafted in Italy.

Candace brings her pastry expertise to Pizzana's dessert menu with offerings that include a Neapolitan Ice Cream Terrine, Rhubarb Upside Down Cornmeal Cake and Salted Caramel Panna Cotta.

The restaurant will serve wine & beer.

11712 San Vicente Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90049

Chef: Daniele Uditi

Hours: Sunday – Wednesday, 11:00AM to 10:00PM;

Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 11:00AM to 11:00PM

pizzana.com | @pizzana_la

Reservations: Available via Resy; walk-ins also welcome.

