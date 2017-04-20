An exclusive first look: 'Museum Of Ice Cream' comes to LA Good Day LA Features An exclusive first look: 'Museum Of Ice Cream' comes to LA Stationed in DTLA, Museum of Ice Cream captivated a global audience with its unprecedented 2016 launch in New York City, selling out in five days and attracting a wait list of over 200,000 people.

- Stationed in DTLA, Museum of Ice Cream captivated a global audience with its unprecedented 2016 launch in New York City, selling out in five days and attracting a wait list of over 200,000 people.

The Los Angeles location is four times larger than the New York City incarnation and showcases 10 completely reimagined installations.

Interactive highlights include a "banana split" comprised of ten thousand "bananas", a mint "grow house", a room dedicated to California, a melted popsicle jungle and more.

The iconic swimmable sprinkle pool returns filled with one hundred million sprinkles that were custom designed and produced by Museum of Ice Cream.

Come hungry as the Museum has curated the best selection of ice cream showcasing on rotation one "scoop of the week" from coveted creameries in California including McConnell's , Salt & Straw, Coolhaus x Cuisinart and CREAM.

There are even more chances to "win" in the Museum, "claw" your way to prizes from lolli in the rainbow sherbet installation. To heighten the ol’ factory and taste experience, the Museum worked with the scientists at International Flavors & Fragrances to develop ice cream inspired scents and flavors.

All of these experiences lead to the unveiling of over 30 new shoppable ice cream products including custom sprinkles, scoopers, kadima, ping pong table and more!

MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM

Address: 2018 E 7th Place

Los Angeles, CA 90021

April 22 - May 29

Wednesday-Monday: 11 AM -10 PM

Tuesday: Closed

Tickets include two curated ice cream tastings and surprise edible treats! Ticket prices are $29 per person, $18 for children.

Tickets are open to the public for purchase at: museumoficecream.com.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.