Rising trend of women in competitive weightlifting Good Day LA Features Rising trend of women in competitive weightlifting The "Snatch" and the "Clean and Jerk" are becoming more familiar terms with the increasing interest in competitive weightlifting.

And more women are going for the gold, rapidly changing the face of the sport.

In what was widely a male dominated sport, now the numbers are shifting with more women entering competitions as they get introduced to Olympic lifting through other fitness arenas like CrossFit.

Hall of fame U.S. weightlifting coach Bob Takako trains a number of national competitors and shares his insights about the increasing popularity of the sport, especially among women of all ages.

For more information about the sport and training go to www.takanoweightlifting.com.

