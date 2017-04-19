Spring cleaning your makeup and skincare Good Day LA Features Spring cleaning your makeup and skincare With Earth Day just around the corner, and Spring upon us, it's time to start swapping out products that are great for your skin, body AND the environment.

Begin by investing in a few key items. Here’s the top 6 natural products you should start with, and these are from THE DETOX MARKET, which has a new store in Santa Monica. www.thedetoxmarket.com

Cleanser. Don’t you love that feeling after you use a foaming cleanser and your face feels tight? WELL, the foam is actually created using chemicals and are not good for your skin. That tight feeling? It’s stripping good oils our skin creates. INSTEAD: use an oil cleanser. It balances oil production, keeping our skin looking youthful. Don’t worry about if you already have oily skin, this will actually help to balance. Mask. Masks are a great way to clear acne, add hydration, and even get you red carpet ready. Many on the market have toxic ingredients, especially the ones that you peel off. INSTEAD: Using this mask is great as it’s customizable to whatever your skin concerns are, meaning that it’s more cost effective than buying different masks for different results. Sunscreen. Going into the sunnier months, we all know that sunscreen is vital, especially in LA. Focusing on the preventative will save you a LOT of money in the long term. Most sunscreens have not – so – great ingredients’ that get absorbed into the skin. INSTEAD: Look for sunscreens that use ZINC OXIDE. It protects and reflects. You also want to make sure you are reapply mid-day Foundation. Spring and summer is all about beautiful, clear, glowing skin, and using heavy cream or liquid based foundations can clog your skin, causing breakouts. INSTEAD: pressed mineral powder foundation, which allows your skin to breathe, plus it’s compact and refillable, which is great for our environment Lipstick. Women consume an average of three pounds of lipstick in a lifetime, and most have toxic ingredients from lead to coal tar. INSTEAD: Natural lipstick like this one is formulated with all natural ingredients that is free of artificial dyes and chemicals. BONUS, you can use it as a blush. Deodorant. Aluminum, found in most antiperspirant deodorants stop you from sweating which is NOT good. This keeps toxins in the body, which can cause everything from skin breakouts to fatigue, constipation and more. INSTEAD: use this best-seller deodorant from Detox Market, which really works to keep you fresh and doesn’t have anything bad in it.

So start with a few key items like this, then when you run out of a product you use, swap over to a natural one. Saves money and you will start to see better results on your skin!

Check out the DETOX MARKET: www.thedetoxmarket.com

Nikki Sharp's official website: http://www.nikkisharp.com/

