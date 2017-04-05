Grace Rose and Kathryn Eisman: Easter fashions for kids

By: Michelle Pulfrey , Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted:Apr 05 2017 08:46AM PDT

Updated:Apr 05 2017 09:25AM PDT

Easter is just around the corner, and there's nothing cuter than little kids all dressed up for the big day. Grace Rose, a 14-year old fashion designer, and fashion journalist Kathryn Eisman are here with the hottest looks for kids.

Follow Grace Rose on Twitter: @rosiegstyle

Follow Kathryn Eisman on Twitter: @kathryneisman

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories