Chefs Bruce Kalman, Michael Voltaggio, Duff Goldman: reUnion dinner event Good Day LA Features Chefs Bruce Kalman, Michael Voltaggio, Duff Goldman: reUnion dinner event Bruce Kalman of Union Restaurant in Pasadena is here. He's celebrating 3-years in the business with a special dinner prepared by a group of his closest chef friends.

Also joining us this morning is Chef Michael Voltaggio, and Chef Duff Goldman.

On Monday, April 10, Bruce Kalman prominent Chef/Co-Owner and Partner Marie Petulla of UNION, a Pasadena restaurant staple will play host to a chef reUNION celebrating three years of success and adoration from its loyal guests. The evening will feature a thoughtfully prepared three-course dinner created by Chef Kalman who will be joined by his closest chef friends, including Michael Voltaggio, Duff Goldman, Brooke Williamson and Nick Shipp.

Since its opening in 2014, UNION has plated some of the most beloved dishes in the city utilizing locally sourced ingredients and root-to-leaf cooking techniques.

Paying tribute to UNION, Chef Bruce will unite his signature Northern-Italian style of cooking with Voltaggio’s modernist cooking techniques, Williamson’s signature California-inspired cuisine, Goldman’s imaginative approach to baking, and Shipp’s expertise with contemporary American fare for this magical night.

The event will feature one seating at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 10 for $125 (excludes tax and gratuity)

UNION’s seasoned sommelier and winemaker George Pitsironis will be on hand to pair each course with a dynamic glass of wine encouraging guests to expand their wine palate.

Please email info@unionpasadena.com to reserve tickets and a reservation or call (626) 795-5841

UNION

37 E. Union Street

Pasadena, CA

www.unionpasadena.com.

www.facebook.com/unionpasadena.

Instagram: @UNIONPasadena.

