Want to be an NFL cheerleader? The Los Angeles Chargers want you! The Los Angeles Chargers are here, and they're looking for 28 talented ladies to join the Charger Girls team.

Los Angeles Charger Girls auditions set for May 6. Four pre-audition workshops available starting April 5.

Open call auditions for the 2017 L.A. Charger Girls begin Saturday, May 6 at Edwin W. Pauley Pavilion on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles.

To prepare dancers for the week-long audition process, the team will hold four optional workshops leading up to the preliminary auditions. The selection process will culminate with final dance auditions on May 11.

A team of 28 beautiful and talented dancers will be chosen to proudly represent the L.A. Chargers and our community.

The optional workshops are designed to prepare dancers for the audition process and introduce the style of choreography performed by the Charger Girls. Material presented will include: application tips, style guides, interview preparation and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with current Charger Girls and participate in a question-and-answer session with Simmons.

Workshop pre-registration is recommended and space is limited. Registration is now open online at LACHARGERGIRLS. The workshops cost $40 each and are non-refundable. On-site cash-only registration also will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

The workshops will take place at four Southern California locations on the following dates:

April 5: Cal-State Long Beach Dance Center, 6:30-9:30 p.m., 6200 Atherton St., Long Beach

April 9: Millennium Dance Complex, 2-5 p.m., 5468 E La Palma Ave., Anaheim

April 22: Dance Dynamics, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 22576 Avenida Empresa, Rancho Santa Margarita

April 25: USC Galen Center, 6:30-9:30 p.m., 3400 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles

A fixture on the Chargers’ sidelines since 1990, the Charger Girls are known as one of professional sports’ most talented and respected cheer and dance teams. Hundreds of hopefuls from across the country as well as overseas are expected for the day-long dance audition on May 6.

The Charger Girls perform at all home games and appear in the team’s annual swimsuit calendar. They also serve as ambassadors for the organization at hundreds of business, community and charity events throughout the year. Each year the Charger Girls select one organization to benefit from its calendar sales. Past recipients include the American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association, Rady Children’s Hospital, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation and National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

To learn more about the audition process and details on workshops and preliminary auditions, visit LACHARGERGIRLS.

