Largest mobile pet adoption comes to SoCal Good Day LA Features Largest mobile pet adoption comes to SoCal The largest mobile pet adoption event takes place this weekend in Burbank, and we all have some adorable animals looking for a forever home.

Joining us is Matthew Carroll from the North Shore Animal League, and Lisette Rojo from the Burbank Animal Shelter.

The Burbank Animal Shelter joins North Shore Animal League America’s 2017 Tour For Life – the world’s largest national cooperative life-saving mobile pet adoption event - sponsored by Purina. The event features adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens, and there will be a goody bag with every approved adoption and Purina® giveaways for all attendees.

In addition students from an area school, Fenton Charter Leadership Academy, will also be in attendance with arts and crafts that will be available for all attendees as well as to help raise awareness about the Mutt-i-grees Curriculum® programs that teach social and emotional learning skills with the use of shelter pets.

From the beginning of March to the end of April, Tour For Life™ will travel throughout the United States from North to South and East to West in four “shelters on wheels” Mobile Pet Adoption Units helping shelter and rescue groups in 54 cities and towns in 32 states, over 20,000 miles to generate more awareness of their organizations and find homes for the adorable, adoptable animals in their care.

To find out more about a Tour For Life stop near you visit: animalleague.org.

Saturday, April 1st from 11 am - 4 pm

Adoptable dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens

AMC Walkway

San Fernando & Palm Avenue

125 Palm Ave

Burbank, CA 91502



About Burbank Animal Shelter

The City of Burbank Animal Shelter has been providing quality Animal Control services since the 1950’s. Our mission is to return lost animals to their owners, to find loving homes for stray animals and to control overpopulation through consistent spay/neuter efforts. We strive to eliminate animal suffering by educating the public and enforcing the humane treatment of animals.

About North Shore Animal League America

North Shore Animal League America—the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization—has saved the lives of over 1 million dogs, cats, puppies and kittens at risk of euthanasia. Through our many innovative programs, we reach across the country to rescue animals from overcrowded shelters, unwanted litters, puppy mills, natural disasters and other emergencies and find them responsible, loving homes. As a leader in the no-kill movement, we are dedicated to promoting shelter pet adoptions; encouraging spay/neuter programs; reducing animal cruelty; ending euthanasia; and advancing the highest standards in animal welfare. Please join us in saving the lives of innocent animals by donating to support our lifesaving mission.

