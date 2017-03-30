'Bubblefest' returns to Discovery Cube in Orange County

By: Michelle Pulfrey , Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted:Mar 30 2017 11:18AM PDT

Updated:Mar 30 2017 11:21AM PDT

If you're looking for a fun activity with your kids - Bubblefest is back at Discovery Cube Orange County. Bubble artist Deni Yang is here, and you don't want to miss his stunning tricks, check this out...

The bubbles are BACK!

  • Bubblefest is back at Discovery Cube in Orange County.
  • Opens this Saturday, April 1 and runs through April 16.
  • 21st year of Bubblefest at Discovery Cube.
  • Deni Yang, bubble artist stopped by to show us a sample of the amazing bubble tricks and art that you will see during the 40 minute show.
  • Deni and his family hold multiple Guinness World Records, including most people in a bubble and longest continuous bubble, and Deni has been performing since the age of 3.
  • Visit discoverycube.org/bubblefest  for ticketing info.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on FacebookTwitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories