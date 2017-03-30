'Bubblefest' returns to Discovery Cube in Orange County

If you're looking for a fun activity with your kids - Bubblefest is back at Discovery Cube Orange County. Bubble artist Deni Yang is here, and you don't want to miss his stunning tricks, check this out...
The bubbles are BACK!
- Bubblefest is back at Discovery Cube in Orange County.
- Opens this Saturday, April 1 and runs through April 16.
- 21st year of Bubblefest at Discovery Cube.
- Deni Yang, bubble artist stopped by to show us a sample of the amazing bubble tricks and art that you will see during the 40 minute show.
- Deni and his family hold multiple Guinness World Records, including most people in a bubble and longest continuous bubble, and Deni has been performing since the age of 3.
- Visit discoverycube.org/bubblefest for ticketing info.
